Bubba Wallace Forced to Protect his Black Identity as He Embraces His Heritage Proudly

Bubba Wallace is a force to be reckoned with, isn’t he? A promising talent who bagged an amazing win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, one of the sport’s four crown jewel races. Also, guess what? Perhaps most notably, Wallace has created history as the first black-driver in NASCAR to win a Cup Series race.

Many of these accolades are flushed out when one is only associated with their culture when it becomes the sole identity. Similarly, Wallace’s hard work and dedication seem to fade away since he is mostly associated as “the first black person ever…” to have achieved what he has. But that does not mean Wallace shies away from his heritage; on the contrary, he loves to embrace his roots, just not on the track.

Bubba Wallace opens up about being a race driver before everything else.

Whenever Bubba accomplishes anything on the track, it is immediately associated with the color of his skin. Though it seems unfair, Wallace feels intimidated and pushed to defend his stance on the issue. He bravely came forward in an interview, suggesting that whenever he is on the track or even off the track, he always feels that he is a race car driver first and then everything else. Pointing to his 100-winless streak in recent seasons, his Indianapolis felt more like a relief, where he could proudly leave his winless days behind.

Wallace talks about the moment when he realized that he won the Brickyard 400, he couldn’t realize the African-American man making history, but rather a driver winning one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races. Wallace says, “And you know, for me, I’ve always said from the beginning is I show up as a race car driver first and let everything settle in after that. So, for me crossing that start to finish line, the first thing I thought about was finally no more days since Bubba Wallace’s last win. No more being on the cutline last race going to Daytona. Like we’re in the playoffs, you know we’ve done it, we’ve won. After I told myself so many times, I’ve questioned myself, Can I do this again? All that was gone in that moment. I didn’t realize the African-American side until hours later, and it’s still incredible.”

While it is surely a celebrated fact that he is indeed the first African-American man who created huge waves in NASCAR history, that should not be the only identity that he is limited to. However, he was quick to make a point that he feels proud of his heritage and doesn’t try to hide it anyway. Bubba Wallace also talks about the Twitter controversy, clearing speculations stating that he had never and will never capitalize on the fact that he is a “black driver”. Moreover, he suggested that he feels quite agitated that most headlines lead with such angles, limiting his calibre and talent. He also gives out a bold statement suggesting that while he continues to be proud of his heritage but that will not conceal the fact that he is competitive and looks forward to showcasing that at the highest level in future races.

Wallace says, “I think what gets lost in translation, though, and a lot of people get offended and try to downplay it. I get it. I am biracial, and I love both sides of who I am. And so at the end of the day, I am a race car driver and enjoy where I am at in life and who I am as a person. And I know, I remember when I had a tweet pinned on my Twitter profile, and it caused so much controversy. I am not surprised in today’s world. But it was simply saying that you’re not gonna stop hearing about the black driver. I never lead off with I’m the black driver. No disrespect to you guys, but a lot of the headlines start off with that. That’s what I was saying. Like, yes, guys, I know it’s out there, every time I do something. Just embrace it. Like, you have to enjoy it. But, of course, people flip it and say. Like all he cares about is being black, and it’s not what I was saying. And so that’s neither here nor there. Love my black side, love my white side. Love that I’m competitive and I’m able to showcase that at the highest level in NASCAR.”

Bubba Wallace’s ex-boss refuses to congratulate after epic Brickyard 400 win.

Bubba Wallace is the man of the hour. Defying his winless streak, the 31-year-old, 23XI Racing star has bagged his big win at the Brickyard 400 race, surpassing Kyle Larson in the second position and bringing in wild celebrations. Amidst the racing organization’s ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR, the win was surely surprising.

The Brickyard Champion’s journey started with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017, racing for the No. 23 vehicle. After receiving his full ride to the team, a young, zealous Wallace said, “I believe this team, its partners, and fans are ready to see some great things again. I’m humbled that they have chosen me to take that next step with them. I’m ready for next season to begin and to prove to people that we can compete at the level we all expect to be at.”

However, it was expected that the feeling would be reciprocated after his big win, but Richard Petty came with a strong reply after he was asked whether he would congratulate Wallace and keep any contact with him. Richard Petty bluntly said, “No, I never congratulate anybody, okay?. You know, even my drivers and stuff. You put them out there, you expect them to win the race. That’s what you put them out there for.”