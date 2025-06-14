Bubba Wallace Ignites Laughter With Hispanic Collab at NASCAR’s Mexico Event

For the first time in its modern era, NASCAR has gone international, bringing the high-octane action of the Cup Series south of the border. The sport will make history with the Viva México 250, a landmark this Sunday at the legendary Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the heart of Mexico City. This 2.42-mile road course is lit up with speed, passion, and purpose.

But NASCAR’s move isn’t just bold—it’s meaningful. It signals a deeper commitment to diversity and engagement with Latino fans. And Bubba Wallace echoed that sentiment, applauding NASCAR’s push to make the sport truly inclusive. So, with engines roaring and cultures colliding, this wasn’t just a race weekend—it was a revolution on wheels.

But it’s not just about racing; it’s about culture, connection, and breaking barriers. Yes, the Mexico City Weekend is packed with thrills with the Chilango 150 (Xfinity Series), Ricardo Rodríguez 120, and Pedro Rodríguez 100 (Mexico Series), making it a full-throttle festival of motorsport. But Bubba Wallace lit up NASCAR’s Mexico debut with a hilarious Hispanic collaboration that had fans laughing and cheering all weekend.

On June 14, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace had fans cracking up when he dropped a hilarious video clip on X, captioned, “Mexico is growing on me 🤣.” The clip kicked off with Bubba standing in front of a mirror, saying, “This is me after one night in Mexico.” Then came a second look, scarf around his neck, with a smooth Spanish accent, “Hola, this is me after dos [2] nights in Mexico.” Then came the switch-up!

The last video was of Daniel Suarez instead, a Mexican native who drives for Trackhouse Racing, speaking fluent Mexican as he greeted Wallace’s fans. The video was a laughter riot and showed the community why having fun is just as important as racing hard. Wallace and Suarez were both a part of NASCAR’s drive for diversity program, and seeing them enjoy the culture of Mexico in a lighthearted way resonated with the community.

This wasn’t all for Bubba enjoying Mexico. He even dropped a hot take on Mexico City’s spicy food, claiming that it is as spicy as the food back home, but loaded with much more flavor. Wallace said, “Ours is stupid hot. No flavor. Nothing at all, right? Their hottest one has a little bit of a kick — it has a decent kick to it — but it has a tremendous amount of flavor to go with it. And so I’m like, they’re doing it right down here. So, I do appreciate that fact. I think we’re just looking for who can be in more pain the most in the States.”

Wallace is feeling the heat in the food and love in the air in Mexico City. From track officials to fans in the stands, the support from the Latino community is loud and clear. Wallace has already noticed the extra recognition—and he’s soaking it in. With the playing field level on a track new to most drivers, this could be a breakout weekend for him. And if his viral Hispanic collab video is any sign, he’s already winning over hearts off the track. So, Bubba’s blending culture and competition—and fans are here for it.

Fans are buzzing over Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez

Following Bubba’s playful Hispanic collab video, fans lit up the comment section. One fan couldn’t hold back and gushed, “This is amazing humor!” The lighthearted clip struck the perfect chord, proving Wallace knows how to win hearts both on and off the track. But another fan jumped in with pure joy, writing, “😂😂😂 love it!!” The comment summed up the vibe perfectly. Suarez’s and Bubba’s playful side had the internet rolling, turning his Mexico debut into a social media win before the green flag even dropped.

Right now, Bubba Wallace’s viral Mexico-themed video has fans in stitches. And one fan couldn’t contain the laughter, writing, “Lmfao this is amazing 🤣🤣🤣.” Another took it a step further, joking, “Day 4 you’ll have a mariachi band following you around.” So, the internet couldn’t get enough of Bubba’s playful transformation — a perfect blend of humor and cultural vibes that stole the show ahead of race day.

To top it all off, one cheeky fan chimed in with, “I wonder how it was after the 4th night 🤪.” So, Bubba’s fun-loving energy hit all the right notes — fans were absolutely loving his Mexico makeover. Now, with every costume change and accent tweak, the laughs kept rolling, turning his race weekend into a full-blown fiesta.