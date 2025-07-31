Bubba Wallace Left Stunned as SVG Scores First Oval Win at Charlotte

“The son of a b—- qualified 11th (at Indianapolis) on oval. He’s figuring it out.” That’s how Bubba Wallace described Shane van Gisbergen’s Charlotte Summer Shootout run during a sit-down with Dale Junior. Wallace was referring to SVG’s weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Kiwi posted an impressive qualifying run on an oval, his kryptonite.

However, at the Summer Shootout in Charlotte, Shane finally delivered his first-ever oval win in a Legend’s Car, and Wallace, who was on hand for the event, was full of praise. He may have humbly admitted the car hadn’t been kind to him lately, but witnessing SVG’s breakthrough left him both surprised and impressed.

“Not the ending that we wanted,” says Bubba Wallace about his own performance amid SVG’s win

Shane van Gisbergen posted his career-best Cup Series oval qualifying effort, starting an impressive 11th in the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, a breakthrough lap just 0.455 seconds off the pole time. Once the Brickyard 400 began, he slipped back slightly early, but he remained within striking distance. Despite battling severe vibration and what he described as an underpowered engine, SVG avoided a major incident and survived a mid-race cut due to contact involving other competitors. While he never challenged for the lead, his resilience allowed him to climb back and ultimately finish 19th, his fifth top 20 oval finish in 2025 and a solid highlight in a challenging race weekend for the Cup rookie.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Summer Shootout finale, SVG made history with his very first pavement oval win in a Pro Legends A-feature. He qualified third and battled Jake Bollman over 25 laps, ultimately taking the checker by just 0.417 seconds. Scott McLaughlin, his compatriot and fellow Cup competitor, finished ninth.

SVG’s win at Charlotte was no fluke. He went on to say, “It was fun. It was one of the cleanest races up the front that I’ve seen. I really enjoyed it. Had some good battles. Great racing with the #71. I think he won the championship too, so congrats to him. We raised clean, and then at the end, he had the opportunity to move me, and he didn’t. I had a lot of fun, my first oval win.”

But it was Bubba Wallace who truly celebrated SVG’s first-ever oval win. Speaking to Frontstretch post-race, fresh off his Brickyard 400 victory, he said, “Came back out here and got humbled really quick. I don’t know what’s going on. The car hasn’t been that good in the last couple weeks. Not the ending to the shootout that we wanted, but it was cool to see SVG get this first Oval win. He had to go down a couple levels to Legend Car to get it, but all in all, it’s been fun racing with him and Scotty, and Keelan this year. Hope for better results, but all in all, it was good.”

Bubba Wallace suited up in the pro Legends division, returning to the grassroots series that helped launch his early career. Racing in his familiar No. 76, Wallace started near the back due to a poor qualifying result and climbed into contention, only to cross the finish line in 16th place, five laps down. Meanwhile, fellow competitors, including SVG, Keelan Harvick, and Scott McLaughlin, found their groove. Reflecting on why he enjoys coming back to grassroots, he said, “It’s fun. You get to interact with all the kids and share somewhat of advice that I have. I’ve been doing Legend Cars for a long time, and so, yeah, it’s just all about having fun.”

However, SVG and McLaughlin’s participation in the shootout wasn’t just for thrills; they are using the series as an opportunity to sharpen their oval skill set. SVG himself said that racing Legends Cars “hasn’t hurt it,” referring to his oval ability, cementing the idea that stepping into grassroots oval racing can drive performance at the top level. The Trackhouse Racing driver announced that round 10 would likely be his last appearance in the 2025 shootout, though he expects to return next summer, after dealing with winter in New Zealand. SVG’s win was historic, yes, but more than that, it was a milestone. The moment he proved he belonged in oval racing, and underlined the value of racing for pure fun and improvement.

Moreover, Bubba Wallace reveals how grassroots racing has become a recharge, something to take him away from Cup racing. With all things positive around, Wallace opened up about his relationship with longtime rival Kyle Larson and how there isn’t jealousy anymore.

“Game recognizes game,” Wallace clarifies longtime tension with Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace’s long wait to return to victory lane finally ended at Indianapolis, snapping a drought of more than three years and a hundred races. In a pressure-filled finish, Wallace managed fuel concerns in the closing laps and kept a calm, calculated pace to edge Kyle Larson for the victory. The battle between the two kept fans locked in, adding another layer of rivalry that has swung between tension and respect over the years.

That rivalry dates back to the infamous 2022 Las Vegas incident, where Wallace retaliated against Larson on track, resulting in a one-race suspension. This time, however, the storyline was different. The drama stayed on track, driven by competition rather than confrontation.

After the checkered flag, Wallace reflected on what it meant to have Larson congratulate him and spoke candidly about that dynamic. He went on to say, “Game recognizes game, and it’s a sign of respect. Like I said, I respect the hell out of what Larson does. I wish I had that talent. You can’t be jealous of someone else’s success. Yeah, I’ve got to work harder to get to where he’s at, and it’s days like this where you see it pay off. At the end of the day, when you go up and congratulate somebody, it’s just game recognizing game.”

Wallace’s words struck a chord. While openly acknowledging Larson’s 32 career cup wins and elite skill, he made it clear his feelings stop at admiration. There is no bitterness, just an acknowledgement of the work ahead and the value of perseverance.