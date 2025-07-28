Bubba Wallace Makes History to Join F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton in Milestone Feat

“😘🧱,” Bubba Wallace posted on X after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And that brick emoji? Yeah, it hit different this time. Wallace didn’t just kiss the bricks. He carved his name into Indy history with his third career NASCAR Cup Series win, arguably the biggest one yet.

But this one came with a little more than just victory lane emotions. Off the track, Wallace has been navigating turbulent waters, including an ongoing lawsuit that’s cast a shadow over parts of his 2025 season. So when he said this win “felt like a career lifeline,” it wasn’t just race-day adrenaline talking. Still, while most headlines focused on Bubba’s redemption arc, there’s a bigger, quietly powerful reason this win at Indy just shook up the motorsports world. And, it has got to do with a certain F1 legend named Lewis Hamilton.

Bubba Wallace joins rare air in NASCAR and F1 lore

Bubba Wallace didn’t just win a race at Indy. He delivered one of the most dramatic Brickyard 400 finishes in recent memory. In a chaotic, double-overtime thriller, Wallace wheeled the No. 23 Toyota to victory over Kyle Larson in a heart-stopping sprint to the line. Rain delays, sketchy fuel mileage, multiple overtimes…you name it, this race had it.

And through it all, Bubba Wallace stayed cool. The 23XI driver nailed every restart and fended off a charging Kyle Larson, who nearly erased a five-second gap to finish just 0.222 seconds behind. It was a masterclass in composure and timing on one of racing’s most sacred tracks. And make no mistake, this win meant everything.

It ended a 100-race winless streak for Wallace and locked him (and 23XI Racing) into the playoffs. That’s huge. Not only is it the team’s first win of 2025, but it’s also Bubba’s first career crown jewel triumph. He’s now officially etched into the brick-and-mortar legend of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But here’s where it gets even bigger. With that win, Wallace became the first Black driver to win a major NASCAR race on the IMS oval. And, just the second black driver ever to win a high-profile event at the “Racing Capital of the World.” The first? Seven-time F1 champ, Lewis Hamilton, who conquered the final Formula One Grand Prix at Indy back in 2007.

If you guys remember, Lewis Hamilton won the 2007 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just his rookie Formula One season. He held off teammate Fernando Alonso in a tense and strategic duel. Hamilton led from the start, skillfully managing pace and pit stops while fending off Alonso’s challenges on track. The race marked Hamilton’s second career F1 win.

This victory also highlighted Hamilton as the first driver of African descent to win at IMS, underscoring a historic milestone. Now, with Wallace’s breakthrough, both drivers are forever linked. They’ll be remembered as trailblazers who broke barriers and redefined what is possible at one of racing’s greatest cathedrals. As the bricks settle and the celebrations continue, the question lingers: What new heights will Wallace reach, and how might this win inspire the next generation to make their own history at Indianapolis?

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson celebrate Bubba Wallace’s victory

After Bubba Wallace’s monumental Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis, voices beyond NASCAR poured in to applaud the achievement. And it was not just for its sporting significance, but for its cultural impact. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe was among the first to speak up on Nightcap with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

“I’m sure Bubba’s going to have a couple of drinks on his own because that’s a huge honor. No other Black [person] had ever won on the big oval at Indy. Like I said, that’s a huge honor. I’m extremely proud of Bubba,” Sharpe said. He went on to reflect on Wallace’s season-long struggles, acknowledging how this one victory could mark a turning point. Sharpe even dared to dream bigger, expressing belief in Wallace’s potential to push for the 2025 Cup Series title.

Chad, too, congratulated Wallace on the historic feat. “I’m somewhat of a big NASCAR fan. I’ve been down to Carolina and I’ve been down to Daytona multiple times to go to races. It’s a great, great moment. Great historical moment for Bubba Wallace. Congratulations to him and his team on this achievement,” he said.

Meanwhile, NASCAR community figures and fans joined the chorus. Many highlighted how Wallace’s win breaks silent barriers. As one voice put it: “Black history… Congratulations, Bubba.” Another fan chimed in, “Great for the sport 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” This moment isn’t just about a win. It’s about representation, perseverance, and shifting the narrative in America’s motorsports landscape.

From his first Truck Series breakthrough to now, Wallace has been a beacon for Black drivers in NASCAR. Rajah Caruth’s swipe into the sport, the Drive for Diversity alumni, and even the legacy of Wendell Scott. Now, it all becomes more meaningful through this event. It reminds fans, young drivers, and industry insiders alike that icons can emerge from unlikely places.