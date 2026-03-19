Bubba Wallace Protégé Makes Blunt Call on ‘Love-Hate’ Track Debate

If you ask any NASCAR driver, they can easily list the tracks they love or hate. However, if you ask the same question to Rajah Caruth, he will refuse to do so. While other drivers have favorite and weak tracks, Bubba Wallace‘s protégé refuses to go through with the same mindset. Instead, he stays neutral.

Rajah Caruth’s logic behind not having a favorite track

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When asked by the host on the Rubbin is Racing podcast about the track that is notably his best one, Rajah Caruth immediately denies involvement, claiming,

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“Like my mindset, I can’t go into a race weekend or a track and say, ‘Hey, this is a track I’m good at or this is a track I’m bad at.’ Because then I am going to either let my guard down or already be defeated before I even get to the track. I certainly have tracks that I am confident at, and they just come more naturally to me.

“I had a couple; I think Nash was up there for sure, and I think Bristol and Darlington. I like Darlington a lot too. For me, I like the fast tracks for sure, and I’ve always had to work at learning the flatter tracks, the short tracks.”

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While declaring his love for the upcoming track, Caruth makes it clear that he approaches every track the same. No matter what result he has had, Caruth knows that his efforts can change it in real time. It gives him an important edge over others.

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As he mentions, it stops him from becoming overconfident or too defeated at the race tracks. With a schedule that is 36 races long, it is not possible to perfect every racetrack. But the driver can always make the best of the situation. Similar to what Tyler Reddick did at COTA. Everyone was of the opinion that SVG had the victory.

However, Reddick acknowledged SVG’s advantage with a pinch of salt. He knew that he had the momentum and knew he could triumph over van Gisbergen with better racing. And he proved the same on Sunday, while racing against SVG. Reddick was able to clock in perfect laps throughout the stages and keep Shane van Gisbergen at bay to win a historic third straight race for his team.

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With a mindset like Rajah Caruth’s, it is easy to stay predictive and calculative about the upcoming races. The situation and advantages can change suddenly during the race. So, staying neutral keeps the driver from getting too invested emotionally.

While his protégé is getting to challenge the other drivers with a unique mindset, Bubba Wallace has his own motivations moving ahead into the season.

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Bubba Wallace lists key performance improvement goals

Bubba Wallace sits second in the driver standings behind teammate Tyler Reddick. Not only that, five races in, and he has not finished worse than 11th in any of the races. However, Wallace knows that the gap in front of him is too big. Instead of focusing on the noise outside, Wallace chooses to stay grounded in the goals and improvements that he is running after in the 2026 season with his crew.

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“It comes down to managing races. The biggest thing that stood out in the conversation between Charles [Denike, crew chief] and Dave Rogers [23XI performance director] was our floor-to-ceiling ratio is way too big. We need to raise the floor on the bad days and keep raising the ceiling for when it’s our good days and make sure we’re on top.”

Not only that, he is actively trying to keep away from the spotlight and avoid any misunderstandings between himself and the media.

“I’ve always said at the start of every year that I want to be out of the headlines. I always find myself in it, and I’m assuming that’s just my personality. I say one thing and it takes off or I do one thing and it takes off.”

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While Bubba Wallace acknowledges the inspiration he has from Rajah Caruth, it seems like his no-nonsense personality is rubbing off on the latter. Either way, the two drivers are trying to make history in their respective series. Wallace is a bit closer compared to Caruth, but the grind is similar for both of them.