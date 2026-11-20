For a NASCAR driver who has spent much of his career learning to manage oval racing, travelling to Australia to spend four days in Toyota GR86s might seem like an unusual offseason choice. For Rajah Caruth, however, the trip to the Gold Coast has a very specific purpose: to get better at road courses by learning from the people who know Supercars inside out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Caruth identified road courses as the weakest part of his 2026 campaign and decided to address the deficit rather than wait for another chance to race at those venues. The 24-year-old headed to Paul Morris’ Norwell Motorplex for a hands-on lesson in a different style of driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea came after Caruth spoke to Shane van Gisbergen following the Sonoma race. Caruth’s 23-race JR Motorsports schedule put him alongside van Gisbergen at three road-course events: Circuit of the Americas, Watkins Glen and Sonoma. Caruth asked what he should do to improve, and van Gisbergen pointed him towards Morris and the training operation at Norwell.

“I called Shane after Sonoma and asked what he recommended I do to get better. He told me I should reach out to Paul and look to come down here in the holidays,” Caruth said in an interaction with Speedcafe.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who knows Morris well, also vouched for him. Caruth connected with Nash Morris and booked the ticket.

Fan Pulse Who Is the Poster-Child of Modern-Day NASCAR? Carson Hocevar Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Christopher Bell KEBONA92 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Bubba Wallace has served as a mentor since Caruth’s early days in racing, guiding him from regional competition into NASCAR’s national series. Now, Caruth is also turning to van Gisbergen for road-course advice, widening the circle of experience he can draw on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day course uses the circuit’s Toyota GR86 school cars. Caruth has been coached by Supercars drivers Brodie Kostecki and Broc Feeney, 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris, and Morris’ son Nash. The aim is not simply to learn another car, but to change how he approaches braking and corner entry.

One of the biggest adjustments is right-foot braking. Most oval drivers, Caruth explained, use their left foot on the brake, with a quick transition between throttle and brake as they carry speed through the turns. Road courses demand a different rhythm, and the Norwell sessions have forced him to spend more time managing the braking zone and working a clutch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been nice to just realise how much time you actually have going into the braking zones and really understanding how to use a clutch,” he said. “That’s something that’s kind of overlooked a little bit Stateside, just because you use it to get going out of the pits and don’t really need it after that.”

Caruth also sees value in being uncomfortable. Finding speed in an unfamiliar car can expose habits that might otherwise go unchallenged, particularly when the braking and shifting demands differ from those on an oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Gisbergen’s influence is clear. The New Zealander’s road-course technique is a reference point for Caruth, and the JRM cars already have the pedal arrangement he prefers, giving Caruth a practical way to apply the lessons.

“Shane has the pedals set up in our cars how he likes it, so I’m just going to copy and paste it into my car for the road courses and figure it out,” Caruth said. He added that his earlier attempts to practise the method on his simulator had left him unsure, but the Norwell sessions had made him more comfortable with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caruth’s progress gives the trip added context. After three seasons in the Truck Series, including wins at Las Vegas in 2024 and Nashville in 2025 with Spire Motorsports, he moved into the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026. He split the schedule between JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing, made the championship Chase, and is set to return to JRM full-time in the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2027.

On road/street courses in 2026, Caruth’s results were a P31 at COTA (got collected in a crash), a P12 at Watkins Glen, a P22 at Naval Base Coronado (two costly spins, one under braking), and a P14 at Sonoma.

The trip to Australia almost seemed like a necessity to better maneuver such circuits, and Caruth called it “the trip of a lifetime,” saying it was the farthest he had travelled by himself. He found time to see the Gold Coast, but hopes to return for a Supercars event, either as a spectator or competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one final mission before heading home. Caruth owns a Chevrolet SS, which is a Chevrolet-badged, left-hand-drive version of the Holden Commodore VF built for the US market. After spending time learning from the Supercars world, he wants to put a Holden badge on it.

The badge swap may be a small souvenir, but the bigger takeaway from the trip is technical. Caruth has come to Australia to bring a different braking approach back to NASCAR. With a full-time JRM season ahead, he is hoping that the lessons from Norwell will translate when the next road-course challenge arrives.