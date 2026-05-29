Bubba Wallace Publicly Mocks Cup Rival’s Blind Daniel Suarez Revenge That Completely Backfired

Daniel Suarez’s entire race could have gone downhill before he celebrated one of the biggest victories of his NASCAR career at the Coca-Cola 600. While fighting to stay on the lead lap late in the race, AJ Allmendinger overdrove Turn 1, trying to retaliate against Suarez after earlier contact between the two drivers. If the maneuver had connected, it may have eliminated Suarez from competition altogether and drastically altered the course of the race. Instead, Allmendinger missed badly, nearly wrecking himself. At least, that is what Bubba Wallace saw from further back in the field, and he could only laugh watching the whole thing unfold.

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“ I was damaged and off the pace and the seven, Suarez, who won, just ran AJ like a d——-, and AJ drove it wide open into one so f—— far he bottomed out and went all the way to the wall, like he missed. He missed him. So you seem like his move was intentional. He was trying to get the number seven.

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“I thought about that yesterday. I was like, man, if he had wiped him out cuz he was going to, like, you could see he was seeing red, and he went in that corner, and it was like I’m wrecking you, or I’m wrecking myself, and he damn near almost wrecked himself. It was funny. I was just laughing,” Bubba Wallace said.

The moment came during the chaotic closing stages of the Coca-Cola 600 while Suarez was still battling for position and trying to stay in contention before eventually inheriting the lead after weather delays shortened the race. According to Bubba Wallace, the retaliation attempt was obvious from inside the cockpit.

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And considering the historical context, many might deem what Wallace inferred true.

It all happened at the October 2025 ROVAL race in Charlotte. Suárez clipped Allmendinger when he rejoined the track after missing the last turn while fighting for position on the last lap. The Kaulig Racing driver crossed the finish line in reverse and dropped to ninth place as a result of the incident, which spun him around. Suárez apologized over the radio afterward. Allmendinger, meanwhile, absolutely exploded.

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“Suarez is such a fucking hack!” he said.

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So when Suarez roughed Allmendinger up again during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, the frustration might have resurfaced instantly. Only this time, the revenge never landed from Allmendinger’s side.

But still, to be fair to AJ Allmendinger, the incident may not have been entirely intentional this time.

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“I felt like we got pretty much everything we could out of the No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet. We really struggled on restarts. The dirty air was really bad. I thought our clean air pace was decent, but we would lose so much on the restarts no matter what lane I would choose. It was just a struggle,” he said in a post-race interview.

With turbulent air and braking zones becoming unpredictable in traffic, it’s possible the Kaulig Racing driver simply overcooked the corner while trying to stay aggressive rather than deliberately wrecking Daniel Suarez, something that even NASCAR fans pointed out on social media.

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Still, intentional or not, the moment instantly became one of the most talked-about sequences from the Coca-Cola 600.

Wallace opens up on Kyle Busch’s lasting impact

“It’s been a tough couple of days, for sure. It’s not easy at all,” Bubba Wallace said in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith. “What Kyle has done … that’s legacy. The way he formed your life, the way he provided opportunities and helped you capitalize on those. When I heard the news, I just broke down and thought about how everything in front of me is because of him. To be able to race and share the same racetrack — it’s an incredible loss for our community and for the world. I think Denny said it best, ‘We lost our Kobe Bryant.’”

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For Wallace, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend was never really about racing. The emotion was evident even before he addressed the media in public on Sunday. Wallace strolled silently by himself toward the infield grass where Kyle Busch’s famous No. 8 had been painted as a memorial prior to practice laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He knelt there alone for a moment, surrounded by silence in what is usually one of NASCAR’s loudest weekends. More than anything else, the picture definitely captured the atmosphere in the garage. The whole racing world was rocked by Busch’s unexpected death on Thursday due to complications from acute pneumonia and sepsis.

However, Bubba Wallace was obviously affected more personally by the loss. His remarks to ESPN’s Marty Smith demonstrated how much Busch’s impact went beyond rivalries, medals, and championships. Wallace wasn’t just talking about a fellow driver. He was referring to a person who shaped careers, created opportunities, and inspired younger racers around him.

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And that’s why Charlotte never felt like just another race weekend!