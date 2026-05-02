Bubba Wallace Regains $337B Partner’s Trust 5 Years After Breaking Off From Michael Jordan & Co.

Bubba Wallace and Coca-Cola had a solid run going a few years back (2018-2020) until things quietly shifted when 23XI Racing came into the picture. With new sponsorship dynamics, Wallace moved toward Dr Pepper during the team’s early days, and the long-standing Coca-Cola relationship took a backseat. Fast forward to 2026, and that partnership is officially back on track, marking a full-circle moment for both sides and a major statement about trust rebuilt over time.

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Bubba Wallace reunites with Coca-Cola

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in the Coca-Cola Racing Family. I enjoyed the work we did together in the past and look forward to again connecting with race fans as part of this program. I’m known to have an ice-cold Coca-Cola after the race, so this is the perfect partnership. Now, it’s going to be even better to share a Coke with the 23 team here at 23XI,” Bubba Wallace said as he reunites with the Coca-Cola brand.

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For Bubba Wallace, this isn’t just another sponsorship deal but a reunion years in the making. The Coca-Cola Company has officially come on board as the Exclusive Beverage Partner for Wallace and the No. 23 team at 23XI Racing, restoring a relationship that dates back to his early Cup Series years.

The renewed partnership builds on momentum from last season, when Coca-Cola Consolidated first re-entered the picture with branding on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. Now, it evolves into something much bigger and brings one of NASCAR’s most iconic brands back into a central role with one of its most prominent modern drivers.

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Coca-Cola’s footprint in NASCAR is massive. From its long-standing association with the Coca-Cola 600 to the launch of the Coca-Cola Racing Family in 1998, the brand has been deeply embedded in the sport’s culture. Wallace rejoining that lineup signals both continuity and a fresh chapter, especially given how his career and platform have grown since his initial stint from 2018 to 2020.

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The partnership will hit the track immediately. A co-branded paint scheme featuring Coca-Cola and Hardee’s is set to debut at Watkins Glen International, coinciding with Coca-Cola’s 140th anniversary celebrations. Beyond the car, the branding will extend to Bubba Wallace’s firesuit and the team’s overall presence throughout the season.

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More than just logos and paint schemes, this move reflects something deeper: the trust being rebuilt, the timing aligned, and a partnership that now feels more complete than ever.

Wallace building momentum at the right time

“The sport is so hard,” Bubba Wallace said recently. “When you’re on it, you’re on it. … We’re close.”

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That one word: close, perfectly sums up where Wallace stands in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. While much of the early attention has gone to teammate Tyler Reddick and his headline-grabbing performances, Wallace has quietly put together one of the most consistent stretches of his career.

Sitting inside the top 10 in points with multiple strong finishes, Bubba Wallace isn’t flashing brilliance in isolated moments instad, delivering week after week. And in NASCAR, that kind of consistency is often more valuable than a single standout result. It’s also a reflection of lessons learned the hard way.

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If you remember, before breaking through at the Brickyard 400 last summer, Wallace endured a frustrating 100-race winless streak. That experience reshaped his approach, reinforcing just how quickly momentum can disappear and how difficult it is to stay competitive over a full season.

Now, instead of chasing confidence, he’s steadily building it. Five top-10 finishes already this year have kept him in the conversation, and more importantly, in position. The next step is obvious. Bubba Wallace is looking to turn those runs into a win that shifts the narrative around him.

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The timing couldn’t be better. With The Coca-Cola Company back in his corner and 23XI Racing continuing to show speed, Wallace has both the backing and the machinery to capitalize. Right now, everything feels aligned. The results are steady, the confidence is growing, and the opportunities are there.

If “close” is where Wallace is today, the next breakthrough (win in the 2026 season) might not be far behind.