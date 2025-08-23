Bubba Wallace Reveals Honest Reaction as NASCAR Drops 2026 Schedule

When NASCAR unveiled its 2026 schedule recently, it sent ripples through the paddock and fanbase alike. For Bubba Wallace, the news was another moment to process in a sport defined by constant change and unexpected challenges. Known for his candidness and a career marked by ups and downs, including a heartbreaking disqualification after winning a Truck Series race at Daytona, Wallace stood at the center of attention as questions swirled about how drivers would adapt to new venues and shifting priorities. And his reaction, far from rehearsed or superficial, conveyed a mix of curiosity, skepticism, and calm acceptance that mirrored his growth as both a competitor and a voice in NASCAR.

Some tracks gained dates, others lost them, and notable shifts sparked speculation on the sanctioning body’s long-term direction. For drivers, schedule adjustments can dictate playoff chances, impact sponsor relations, and even challenge their adaptability across track types. Bubba Wallace, now firmly established within the playoff field and driving with a steadier hand than earlier in his career, didn’t shy away from offering a clear perspective, especially on one particular track.

Bubba Wallace’s candid take on the 2026 schedule

“Really interested in Dover,” Wallace said when asked about the headline changes. “I think Dover’s probably the hot topping for everybody. Really interested in the game plan… like, sorry, like the long-term game plan. I’m not saying that Dover’s gonna be there for long term, but, like, is this a play?” Bubba Wallace was pointing to a larger concern many in the garage quietly voice: Dover, while historically significant and beloved by purists, has struggled at times to deliver consistent attendance and compelling racing product.

The 2024 and 2025 races saw improvement, with strong fan turnout reported in the most recent edition, but just a few years prior, its future was under heavy scrutiny. Wallace acknowledged this context openly: “Really good fan turnout [last race]… but previous to that, it’s kinda been okay. The racing product is… hm… so I’m just wondering if this is like, Dover’s gonna take the bullet for this year to find something.” Other drivers have weighed in more cautiously, but Wallace’s remarks cut through the noise. Because he isn’t on the margins of playoff contention, his tone shifted from survival mode to analysis of NASCAR’s strategic long game.

“I’m locked in, so… I don’t care. We’re good,” he said, noting the contrast to his own situation a year ago when every race felt like a high-stakes battle for playoff position. His relief reflected not only his team’s recent consistency but also the confidence of a driver who has learned to separate his performance from the ever-changing pieces of the NASCAR ecosystem. Bubba Wallace’s comment carried more meaning given his career trajectory. From the frustrations of being disqualified after a Truck Series win at Daytona, a reminder of how quickly triumph can vanish, and finally enjoying stability in Cup, he’s developed a candid, unfiltered voice within the sport.

When he speaks about schedule adjustments, fans and analysts know he’s offering something closer to a driver’s eye truth rather than a sanitized corporate reaction. And in the case of Dover, that truth was that even popular short-term decisions might still be placeholders for more seismic long-term shifts in NASCAR’s direction.

Bubba Wallace’s loyalty: guidance from Michael Jordan shapes his course

While Denny Hamlin has openly emphasized the competitive demands within 23XI Racing—pushing for wins over just playoff appearances—Bubba Wallace’s public allegiance clearly leans toward co-owner Michael Jordan’s mentorship and steady influence. Wallace, who snapped a 100-race winless drought with a dramatic victory at the Brickyard 400 in 2025, has repeatedly highlighted how Jordan’s leadership fuels his mindset and approach.

Reflecting on his post-win conversation, Wallace shared, “I said I wish you were here for it, he was like, he’s going to have a drink or two for me tonight. So we’ll be celebrating together in spirit.” Jordan’s counsel extends beyond the track: after a difficult Las Vegas incident in 2023, Jordan advised Wallace to “beat them at the racetrack” rather than retaliate elsewhere, advice that Wallace credits for helping him convert frustration into top finishes and playoff runs.

This steady connection contrasts with Hamlin’s tougher stance, who challenged Wallace, saying, “Putting himself in a playoff position year after year is good, but winning makes it better.” When fans asked Wallace who he considers “cooler,” Jordan or Hamlin, he responded by posting a picture with Jordan, signaling where his loyalty and inspiration lie. Despite internal team pressures and organizational hurdles—including 23XI Racing competing as an open team amid NASCAR’s legal battles—Jordan continues to provide a motivating and stabilizing presence behind Wallace’s ascent, while Hamlin remains a driving force pushing competitive excellence.

In today’s shifting NASCAR environment, Wallace’s loyalty to Jordan underscores how vital personal mentorship and reassurance are, especially as the team and its drivers face ongoing challenges and uncertainties.