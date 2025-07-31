Bubba Wallace Reveals How Grassroot Racing Return Became a ‘Fun Recharge’ With NASCAR Peers

It wasn’t long ago that Sunday finishes like a hard-earned seventh at Dover still left him dissatisfied. That low simmer of frustration didn’t let up once the race weekend ended. So instead of twisting in the tension, Bubba did something different. He went back not to the drawing board, but to roots: midweek Legends car races, surrounded by familiar names doing unfamiliar things. And soon, what had started casually began to matter in unexpected ways.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Bubba Wallace what drew him back to midweek grassroots racing, it wasn’t media polish or sponsor pressure that prompted his answer. It was simplicity and honesty. “I went back last year to have some fun,” Wallace said, reflecting on a stretch where his form felt stagnant and his energy low. But returning to race Legends cars, surrounded by drivers like Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), Scott McLaughlin, and Kyle Busch, introduced a feeling he’d been missing: camaraderie born from casual competition.

The pivot point came not during a victory lane celebration but from a simple phone call. “Harvey called me up,” Bubba recalled, referencing his invite to rejoin the grassroots setup. “He’s like, ‘Hey, come run with us, it’ll be better,’” he recalled. From there, it wasn’t just about the laps. It became about the people’s conversations with Jamie McMurray and others, quiet moments in the garage, and even interactions with young up-and-comers stopping by for a photo. “It was like actually a nice refresher,” Wallace said, offering a window into how those nights carved out space for both joy and authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The racing, of course, came with its own rhythms. Wallace was upfront about how hard it was to find momentum. Bubba Wallace recalled on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, “I had a frustrating round last week… I felt like I wasn’t making any progress.” And yet, instead of walking away, an unexpected motivator pulled him back inside with a bet between SVG, McLaughlin, and Wallace himself. “The worst qualifier buys dinner,” he laughed, describing the moment he became part of the lighthearted wager. “I pull in the garage and they were just cheering… I was like ‘what happened?’”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That bet may be rooted in a joke, but its impact was personal. When Bubba Wallace initially opted out of the final Legends race, his group chat lit up in disappointment. “They were genuinely frustrated and disappointed.” That push from friends subtly mattered. Bubba’s condition? “If we win on Sunday, I will come back and race.” He did win, and true to his word, he texted his team, asked them to ready the car, and he showed up. “All about having fun,” he said simply.

Bubba Wallace also has a history of grassroots racing, where he often competes in the BoJangles Summer Shootout (now Cook Out Summer Shootout) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a Legend car series, which he considers returning to his roots. He even raced in the Summer Shootout in 2019 after a long hiatus. Wallace’s early career was built on these grassroots racing experiences.

For a driver whose Sundays come with intense scrutiny, those Tuesdays offered something his calendar rarely holds: a chance to race just because.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Breaking the bricks: Bubba Wallace’s moment at the brickyard

Wallace’s return to grassroots racing may have begun as a mental breather, but it ultimately set the tone for one of the biggest moments of his Cup Series career: winning the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The win wasn’t just significant; it was historic. In claiming victory at one of the sport’s most venerated venues, Wallace became the first Black driver to win at the Brickyard in NASCAR’s top tier.

This win marked his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first in a crown jewel event, ending a 100-race winless streak from 2022 and securing his place in the NASCAR playoffs. From a performance standpoint, the Brickyard win was among Wallace’s most polished races in the Cup Series. He maintained poise under late-race pressure, executed strategic moves with precision, and controlled the flow of competition when it mattered most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He reflected on the emotional magnitude of his win, stating, “That adrenaline rush is crazy. I’m worn out. Unbelievable. To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is… It’s a testament to these people here on this 23 team.”

The Brickyard highlighted that stepping back can lead to breakthroughs. Wallace didn’t need to reinvent his driving, but to rediscover the essence of the sport. Grassroots tracks helped him regain focus, and his Indianapolis victory showed the power of clarity under pressure. This win reflected months of mental, emotional, and competitive restoration, marking not just a comeback but a culmination.