Bubba Wallace Shown Mercy as NASCAR Star Lets Him Walk Free After Heated Spin-Out

It’s good to see that Carson Hocevar can take the same aggression that he puts out on the track when he’s on the receiving side, and quite gracefully. At least that is what he did after a little feud with Bubba Wallace (which was rather hyped) settled over a little text message string between the two. The temperatures were high at Martinsville, but what was higher was Wallace’s intent to make a striking overtake, but he ended up striking, instead.

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Carson Hocevar on letting go

“Yeah, he [Bubba] texted me. I just kind of laughed about it because there’s times where I feel like I’m definitely deserving of something,” Hocevar told the media, revealing that Bubba Wallace had texted him after the incident.

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Towards the later stages of the race at Martinsville, Wallace turned too desperate to make a hard pass on Hocevar, but he couldn’t slow down enough and ended up wrecking him instead. Meanwhile, Hocevar spun around, setting off a chain reaction that led to a multi-car crash. While he managed to continue in the race, he didn’t gain enough places because of the damage to the car.

Although it hampered Hocevar’s run, he was rather forgiving to Wallace for the mistake: “He’s like, you did nothing wrong. I was just already mad and that sent him me over the edge. So I was like, ‘No, it’s cool man.’ I’ve been there, done that. I’ve ended plenty of days and obviously it hurt him more than it did me. So I was, yeah, we’re all good.”

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This isn’t the first time that Carson Hocevar has been involved in an incident like this. However, this is one of the few times that he was on the receiving end of it. At the end of the day, Hocevar is known for his extremely aggressive driving. He pushes himself far too hard on the field in attempts to take the lead. In fact, this was very similar to something that happened at Atlanta earlier this year.

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Hocevar’s eerily similar incident at Atlanta

Would it be wrong to say that Bubba Wallace was simply recreating what happened at Atlanta earlier this year? Probably. But the incident looked extremely similar. The race had gone to overtime, and Hocevar was restarting from third place, while Wallace took the lead with Christopher Bell alongside him. The track was green, seemingly for the final time, the Toyotas began racing… only for another caution just seconds later.

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Carson Hocevar, attempting too hard to take the lead of the race, had pushed inside the middle of Wallace and Bell, while there was not enough gap. Wallace was shaken, but continued; meanwhile, Bell found himself in the wall.

“I felt like it was very calculated of what I wanted to do it. Obviously, that green-white checker, you have two Toyotas in front of you and three Chevys behind you, I’m going to be getting pushed very aggressively,” he said after the race.

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Despite the incident, Hocevar had managed to finish the race in fourth place, but this reflected a major flaw in his driving. While it is sometimes necessary to be aggressive behind the wheel, there is a fine line that, if crossed, can end a race for good. It seems that Hocevar has crossed that line several times.