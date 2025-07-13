Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Dale Jr’s Argument on NASCAR Schedule With 7-Words

NASCAR, a sport historically synonymous with high-speed ovals and fender-bending action, has embraced a thrilling transformation with the increasing presence of road courses on its calendar. While purists might recall the sporadic appearances of tracks like Riverside International Raceway in the mid-20th century or the enduring challenges of Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International, the modern era has seen an exciting expansion. This strategic shift, highlighted by the groundbreaking Chicago Street Race, which drew an average total audience of nearly 4.8 million viewers for its inaugural Cup Series event in 2023, significantly broadened NASCAR’s appeal.

While the pundits argue, Bubba Wallace has quietly pieced together his most complete Cup campaign yet. A winter crew chief change vaulted the #23 Toyota into the top 10 of the standings after 7 races, and an overhauled pit crew now leads the series in average stop time. Even after a bruising Chicago street clash with Alex Bowman that turned a potential Top-10 into a 28th-place slog, Wallace still clings to a two-point playoff cushion with three Top-5s and six Top-10s. But while the chatter continues around the grueling NASCAR schedule that Dale Earnhardt Jr. had discouraged, Wallace cooled it down, saying, “We should be in all the markets,” and boiled the issues down to a single idea.

Why Bubba Wallace isn’t buying Dale Jr’s road course complaints

During a 2024 episode of the ‘Dale Jr. Download’ podcast, Junior candidly voiced his discomfort with NASCAR’s increasing shift toward road-course events. Reflecting on the rise of races at venues like COTA and Sonoma, he remarked, “I don’t tune in… I’m not looking forward to the schedule I’m going, ‘When is the next road course? You know?’ One was enough back when we just raced at the Riverside in the eighties.” This blunt confession from the Hall of Famer crystallized the sentiment of many traditionalists, who felt that one road course was novel, but the growing number felt excessive.

But Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, shunned all the critics with his recent remarks in a pre-race interview with Frontstretch. “I think all the markets that we go to are fun,” said Wallace. “Cota, Mexico, was fun. Chicago was awesome. Sonoma, this place kicks my a–. But I enjoyed coming out here.” These tracks have been a revelation for Wallace, not just for the racing, but for the community vibe. Even after their Chicago clash, Wallace surprised fans and peers by buying Bowman dinner in Sonoma, fostering mutual respect and far-reaching connections even between rivals.

Beyond the thrill behind the wheel, Wallace also appreciates the logistical opportunities that road courses offer. “Logistics-wise, I feel like it’d be awesome to run in the spring while we’re already out here for the West Coast,” Wallace continued. “But I guess San Diego will take that over now, so we’re adding more. But I’ve enjoyed the road course stuff, so I’m good with it.” He understands the operational complexities for teams, noting that coordinating travel and resources for races like the Mexico City event, which followed the Michigan race, in a tight schedule.

His pragmatic view aligns with NASCAR’s broader strategy of exploring new markets and fan bases, as evidenced by the significant economic impact and viewership garnered by events in Chicago. Wallace also acknowledged that the shift offers a welcome mental reset, helping him break away from the high-pressure grind of traditional oval racing. “For sure, that’s why I enjoyed it so much. It’s something different.”

He also backed the inclusion of diverse venues like Chicago, San Diego, and Mexico City on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, viewing them as refreshing alternatives to the routine rotation of traditional oval tracks. “I think we should be in all the markets. I think it’s good,” said Wallace. But this idea will continue to remain under scrutiny for some time now. Chicago’s three-year street race contract wrapped up this month, and aldermen have given NASCAR a 90-day window to decide whether to renew or leave Grant Park quiet next summer.

On the other hand, one alternative is already on deck. San Diego’s Embarcadero, a waterfront street course NASCAR has quietly scouted to keep a West-Coast city centre event alive if Chicago falls through. South of the border, however, looks solid. The Cup Series’s first international points race kicked off a multiyear Mexico City deal, though schedule makers are mulling a different calendar slot to ease freight logistics going forward. Thus, dovetails with an ongoing reshuffle in which the 3 street races all compete for space on an increasingly globe-minded 36-race slate. The ultimate decision will forever lie with NASCAR.

Dale Jr. reacts to wild Bubba-Bowman battle.

Last weekend’s Chicago Street Race delivered more than just a dominant win for Shane van Gisbergen; it reignited a fierce rivalry between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman. As both the drivers clawed for crucial In-Season Challenge points in the closing laps, tensions flared. Both drivers were competing for the 7th place and traded paint several times, leading to a dramatic moment at Turn 2 where Bowman made contact that sent Wallace spinning with a broken toe link.

On the ‘Dale Jr. Download’ podcast, Junior dissected the chaos with genuine surprise at Bowman’s aggression. “So, Bubba Wallace and Bowman got into it… I was like, ‘Oh sh– man! Bowman’s like No, man!” said Junior. “Bubba took a couple of swipes in the race car. Bubba was pretty aggressive, and they banged off each other. Bubba pushed him through 12, and I was like, Aww man! I don’t know how Bowman’s going to respond to this. Is Bowman going to bow up?” His shock came from seeing a driver often labeled as soft, refusing to back down.

Though the clash added another chapter to a feud dating back to 2019, cooler heads ultimately prevailed. Dale Jr. noted, “You kind of saw… the battle was physical, pretty crazy.” Co-host TJ Majors also observed the increased intensity, but confirmed the drivers talked post-race and settled things. Surprisingly, Wallace and Bowman reconnected over dinner just after the race weekend to shut down any rumors swirling around the growing tensions, before heading to another major battle at Sonoma.