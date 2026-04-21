Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Toxic Garage Rumors Amid Tyler Reddick’s Historic Win Streak

Five wins in nine races! Now, that’s the kind of run that doesn’t just turn heads, but starts conversations across the garage. After all, it matches Dale Earnhardt’s record after almost 40 years. Tyler Reddick has been on a historic tear in 2026, putting 23XI Racing firmly at the center of the Cup Series spotlight. But with success often comes speculation. And whispers about internal tension have begun to surface. Now, teammate Bubba Wallace is stepping in to shut that narrative down before it gains any real traction.

Bubba Wallace silences the ‘Teammate tension’ narrative

“I am happy for him and the team and the success. Tyler and I, we have been great teammates, I feel like for the last four years. I’ve had no, ‘why him?’ None of that. It’s just like, man, when’s it’s our turn?”

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In a chat with Steve Letarte, Bubba Wallace confronted the noise as Tyler Reddick continues his strong 2026 campaign. Wallace made it apparent that there is no animosity simmering within 23XI Racing in a sport where internal rivalries are frequently assumed rather than being verified.

Since Reddick joined to drive the No. 45 Toyota alongside Wallace’s No. 23 car at the beginning of the 2023 Cup Series season, the two drivers have been partners. Despite the inherent rivalry of the sport, Wallace acknowledges that their working relationship has stayed strong over the last four years.

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Nevertheless, it is difficult to overlook the difference in 2026 performance.

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Wallace’s campaign has been relatively quiet, as Reddick has made the season a personal showcase. His finest performance of the year thus far was his fifth-place finish at Kansas, which also happened to be his 300th career Cup Series start. He has only led 86 laps in nine races, with an average start of 14.6 and an average finish of 14.4.

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Wallace remains eighth in the standings despite those low numbers, which is evidence of his consistency, if not supremacy. However, Wallace’s tone has been one of perspective rather than annoyance. He is aware of how fast things can change in NASCAR and how challenging long-term success is. Reddick’s rise appears to be motivating rather than dividing.

And in a season where speculation can spread quickly, Wallace’s message was simple: this is still a united team, just waiting for its next turn to shine.

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23XI’s execution revolution

“Our pit crews have taken a big step forward. Everybody worked really hard in the off-season to refine our processes and our communication. We’re only 9 races into our six seasons, so still a lot of work to be done.”

That was Steve Lauletta laying out the blueprint behind 23XI Racing’s remarkable rise in 2026. And if there’s one word that defines their transformation, it’s execution.

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Lauletta claims that speed was never a problem. Putting everything together (pit stops, strategy calls, communication, and race-day adjustments) was the missing component in prior seasons. That gap seems to have been closed this year. The outcome? A team that is not just quick but also consistently sharp over the whole race weekend.

The results demonstrate that cohesiveness, particularly with regard to Tyler Reddick’s adaptability. His victories have come from a variety of tracks rather than just one. From superspeedways to mile-and-a-half intermediates to road courses, Reddick has proven that this isn’t a situational advantage.

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It’s a complete package. Even at traditionally tricky venues like Bristol and Phoenix, he’s delivered solid finishes, including a top five and a top ten. Lauletta’s confidence is validated by such a consistent performance. In addition to developing quick cars, 23XI also develops versatile vehicles that can compete wherever the schedule takes them.

And perhaps most importantly, the mindset hasn’t shifted despite the early success. Week after week, the emphasis is still on upholding that execution level. If 2026 has demonstrated anything thus far, it is that 23XI Racing becomes one of the hardest teams to defeat in the garage, when all departments work together.