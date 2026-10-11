Bubba Wallace Survives Vicious Wreck as HMS Star Wipes Out Teammate in Devastating Chase Shakeup

Bubba Wallace headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway with his NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes still alive and plenty to fight for. Sitting 10th in the Chase standings, 137 points behind leader Kyle Larson, the 23XI Racing driver had remained in contention after finishing eighth at Las Vegas. With five races left, another strong result could have helped him close the gap and keep his title ambitions on track.

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But the Bank of America 400 brought a frightening turn of events. A violent wreck derailed Wallace’s Chase campaign and set off a major shakeup as a Hendrick Motorsports driver took out his teammate.

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The incident began on Lap 77 in Turn 2 as Alex Bowman battled Bubba Wallace for fifth place. Running underneath Wallace, the No. 48 Chevrolet suddenly got loose, sending Bowman into Wallace before both drivers slammed into the wall, with Wallace suffering the hardest impact. William Byron was caught in the chaos as well, clipping Bowman and damaging his own car.

A stretcher was brought over to Wallace’s car. Thankfully, he was able to walk to the ambulance under his own power, albeit gingerly. The violent collision brought all three drivers to the infield care center for evaluation and left their teams dealing with the fallout of a wreck that unfolded in seconds.

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The crash also had a significant impact on the Chase picture. After Stage 1 at Charlotte, Kyle Larson remained at the top of the standings, with Denny Hamlin now 50 points behind and Christopher Bell trailing by 65. Wallace still sat 10th. However, he was now 146 points off the lead, while Byron was 12th, now 170 points behind Larson. With the race over for Byron and Wallace, their place in the standings is expected to drop further.

Wallace was understandably disappointed after being released from the care center. However, showing maturity, he did not direct his frustration toward Bowman. He believed the No. 48 driver simply lost control in a difficult section of the track and accepted that the incident was part of racing.

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“I think he just got loose. No hard feelings, it’s unfortunate,” Wallace explained. “Hate it for our team, we had speed today, felt really good about today, but as soon as he got loose he hit us and that was it.”

Bowman, meanwhile, took responsibility for what happened. The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted that the car caught him off guard and that his reaction made the situation worse.

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“I just got loose and way overcorrected. Definitely caught me off-guard, I don’t understand why we got loose,” he told Alan Cavanna. “It just snapped and I did a shit job hanging onto it and ruined two other guys’ days.”

Byron offered a similar account of the incident. He explained that he had been running the outside lane when Bowman lost control. Although he lifted to avoid the crash, the available space disappeared too quickly.

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“Looked like the 48 got loose and overcorrected into the wall and I was running the top and lifted but had nowhere to go,” Byron said. “Hate it for our guys, we had a good car.”

For Byron, the wreck was another painful reminder of how quickly a promising race could unravel. His No. 24 team had finally brought a competitive car to Charlotte. However, there was little he could do once Bowman’s Chevrolet snapped sideways in front of him.

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The aftermath left all three drivers facing a frustrating end to their race, but Wallace had the added pressure of protecting his championship ambitions. With the Chase moving closer to its decisive stages, every lost point mattered. His team would now have to regroup, assess the damage, and turn its attention to the remaining races. They very well know that the Charlotte wreck has made an already difficult title pursuit even tougher.