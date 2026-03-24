Bubba Wallace Takes NASCAR Driver Out of Financial Crisis as $15K Charity Helps Secure New Seat

When Bubba Wallace is credited for other drivers’ upliftment, it’s not just a statement. Time after time, the 23XI Racing driver goes to show how much he cares for the community, through some of the most generous ways. More recently, he supported the resurrection of a young driver’s career through massive financial aid. And now, he is set to return to racing soon.

Brad Perez to return to racing at Martinsville

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I like Martinsville. I’m in for 15k,” read a simple statement from Bubba Wallace on X when Brad Perez publicly announced that he was falling short on funds to race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he will now be returning to the track with Young’s Motorsports, piloting the #42 Chevy.

“What a week we’re about to have. thnx @bubbawallace, and thnx to his support we could get @BGCA_Clubs @bgcstlucie on board! a group that i hold close to my heart. big thnx to @luckiestmansc for bringing us together,” Perez announced on his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorsports is not a cheap sport, and Perez has been trying to make his dream work for years now. Although his performances haven’t been the most remarkable ones, it is quite apparent, considering the lack of chances he had through the years. But now, the dream seems to be becoming a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the 29-year-old has only run a couple of races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Truck, and the ARCA Menards Series. But given the right opportunity, he seems to have the potential to perform well. But as mentioned, he hasn’t had quite the consistency in his career so far. In fact, he also once worked as a tire specialist for Rackley W.A.R in the Truck Series between 2021 and 2022.

It is apparent that Perez has been through quite the ups and downs in his life, but Bubba Wallace’s support seems to be getting him somewhere. The latter, ever since moving to Michael Jordan’s team, has showcased strong performances with multiple race wins. This has allowed him to go out and support other drivers as well. The biggest example, apart from Brad Perez, is Rajah Caruth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace mentored him through his early years in racing, and he ultimately began winning races in the Truck Series. He moved to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, taking dual responsibilities with JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing. He has been rather consistent so far with multiple top-10 finishes.

While he has been incredibly charitable, it seems to be coming back to Bubba Wallace. His performance with 23XI Racing has been nothing short of spectacular so far. While he is yet to win a race, he has been rather dominant on the track, and his teammate Tyler Reddick’s consecutive race wins only solidify the season ahead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Wallace is looking at a brighter future with 23XI Racing

The Denny Hamlin–Michael Jordan joint operation had one of the best starts to the season this year as Reddick clinched three consecutive wins beginning with the Daytona 500. Not only did he set a record, but the team also set a new franchise record for most wins in a season, with his fourth win at Darlington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DARLINGTON, SC – MARCH 22: Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Columbia Toyota races with Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota into turn 2 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Seies Goodyear 400 on March 22, 2026 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington S.C. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260322431400

While Wallace has yet to get a taste of that sweet victory this season, he might not be too far. He showcased pure pace at Daytona and had a strong presence in the races that followed. Qualifying on the front row at Darlington, he put on a show before issues with his car slowed him down. But these are all positive signs. In fact, Reddick’s comments on the team’s $35 million race shop evoke more confidence in their future.

“It was super important to have good work back at AirSpeed on the simulator, for what adjustments we needed to make,” he said, talking about their performance after he managed to clinch the pole position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has also made some financial profits after settling with NASCAR in the antitrust lawsuit, which eventually ended up making the Charter Agreement better for the entire field. Moreover, with Hamlin hinting towards his potential retirement, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him shift his entire focus to the team with a few part-time runs, similar to Jimmie Johnson. This could give the team an incredible presence on the field, and Bubba Wallace could see himself contending for the championship.