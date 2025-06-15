Bubba Wallace Tears Up for New Mexican Bromance as the Cross-Border Duo Takes Over NASCAR

Back in 2019 at Pocono, a mid-race finger flip from Bubba Wallace to Daniel Suarez turned heads. That was until Wallace explained the gesture wasn’t meant to offend but to salute a friend. “I only flipped off the ones I like,” he laughed later. Sure, the moment was very heated as the No. 99 driver squeezed Bubba to take up his position. But Suarez can take a joke, and the Mexican admitted that they are still amigos. Fast forward to 2025, and their bond is stronger than ever.

This time, the two weren’t fighting on track; they were sharing a moment of triumph. When Suárez pulled off a storybook Xfinity win on home soil in Mexico City, Julia Piquet and JR Motorsports weren’t the only ones celebrating. Bubba couldn’t stay silent and said something that came straight from the heart.

Bubba Wallace is thrilled with his buddy’s win

While Daniel celebrated in front of a roaring home crowd at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, it wasn’t just Mexican NASCAR fans who felt the moment deeply; his close friend Bubba Wallace did, too. Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, did not watch the race live. But once the news broke, his reaction was instant, raw, and filled with tears.

He immediately took to X and celebrated the win of his dearest friend, ” I was in the spa and didn’t get to see it live…. I have chills and may have cried for mi amigo @Daniel_SuarezG. What an incredible feeling that must be for him in front of his home crowd! Wow! VAMOS AMIGO, VAMOS!!!!!!!” Friendship, formed through run-ins and races over the years, has evolved into something that transcends competition.

Daniel Suarez, clearly feeling the love, replied with humor, referring to their viral video where Wallace ‘transforms’ into Daniel Suarez after three days in Mexico. “4th night in Mexico, amigo!!!!!! 😂🏆🏆🏆,” Suarez wrote, to which Bubba volleyed back, “Fourth night in Mexico 😉@Daniel_SuarezG,” keeping the vibes light and loyal.

However, Bubba Wallace also found himself in the spotlight this weekend after he was presented with a Lucha Libre mask by NASCAR officials during the event’s main press conference.

When Bubba received the mask, he expressed genuine gratitude to Matt Weaver. He went on to say, “I was just handed [a lucha mask] as I was walking over here from NASCAR. The NASCAR team gave me this, so I appreciate that… Do all drivers get one?” However, right after thanking NASCAR for the gift, Wallace accidentally dropped the mask on the floor. Reporters quickly pointed out that in Mexican culture, taking off a Lucha Libre mask in public can be seen as disrespectful.

Wallace took it all in stride, laughing it off and admitting he didn’t know the full meaning behind the tradition. He owned the moment with honesty, saying it was all part of learning and showing respect for a culture he’s still getting to know. “Oh? I put it on in public. So if I had known that, I would’ve done it properly… I’m new to the culture, dawg.” While Bubba Wallace embraces the culture around him in Mexico, he’s still working through challenges on the track, especially when it comes to road courses.

Bubba Wallace remembers some serious road course advice

During the weekend’s conference leading up to Mexico City’s road course race, Wallace talked about the effort he and his 23XI Racing team put into every road course event, saying he’s starting to feel it pay off. This brought back memories of early advice he got from Kasey Kahne during his rookie days. “It’s starting to click. It takes me back to my rookie year (2018). We were sitting in the driver’s meeting at Sonoma. I had qualified next-to-last or something, and Kasey Kahne walks up and says, ‘I was in the same boat once, and all of a sudden it just clicked.’ I feel like we’re in that transition period where it’s clicking.”

Since his NASCAR debut in 2018, road racing has been a tough spot for him, something even featured in his Netflix docuseries, Race: Bubba Wallace. He’s typically stronger at high-speed ovals, while tracks like Sonoma have given him trouble still. However, in recent seasons, he’s made clear progress. In 2025, he qualified second at the Circuit of The Americas and has been strong at the Charlotte Roval in recent times, finishing 9th in 2024 and 7th in 2022. Wallace referenced this progress, saying, “Really good finishes [at the ROVAL]… multiple top-10 finishes, I believe. COTA qualified second this year. It’s starting to click.”

Moreover, the Mexico City cup series race will serve as both a challenge and a milestone, testing whether he can translate his recent momentum and consistency into successful results on the road course. As the Viva Mexico 250 dawns on the drivers, it can be said with certainty that each of them is ready to put their best foot forward in light of this historic race. With Bubba’s growing confidence on road courses and Daniel with the pride of a home soil win, we hope that both the amigos can carry this momentum forward.