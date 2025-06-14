Bubba Wallace Waiting on His “Click” as He Inches Closer to a Breakthrough in NASCAR Mexico

The Cup Series showdown at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is going to be nothing short of historic. For the first time in 17 years, NASCAR is returning to Mexico City for a points race. The vibrant culture, the roaring fans, the spicy street food — it was a whole new world for many drivers. And Bubba Wallace, who made his debut in 2017, is soaking it all in, experiencing the city’s traditions for the first time. Meanwhile, veterans like Kyle Busch had déjà vu. Rowdy knows victory here, winning the 2008 Corona Mexico 200 in the Xfinity Series. So, old memories met new milestones in a race that truly crossed borders.

Bubba Wallace rolls into Mexico City with momentum on his side. Fresh off a strong fourth-place run at Michigan, he’s starting to heat up. Three top-five finishes. Six top-10s. Sitting tenth in the standings, right on the heels of champ Joey Logano. This season, Bubba’s been grinding, growing, and adapting. Simply put, new tracks, new cultures, and new challenges. But through it all, he’s stayed locked in. Now, as the sport stretches beyond borders, Wallace is chasing more than points. He’s waiting on that click — the moment everything falls into place.

Bubba Wallace remembers the advice he got as a rookie

Bubba Wallace didn’t start out as a road course expert; it was a skill he honed throughout his career. Ahead of the race in Mexico, he reflected on his relationship with road courses over time, and his mindset heading into the Cup Series’ first point-paying international race since 1958. It’s safe to say Wallace is quietly confident.

On June 13, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace faced the media ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With road courses back on the schedule, one question came up: has his mindset changed going into road courses? Bubba didn’t hesitate. He laid it out raw and real: “Yeah, for sure. I mean, I’ve always said, you know, no matter how p—– off I was after a practice or qualifying or a race after a road course in years past, I always said I enjoyed them ’cause it was different. It was, you know, it’s not just turning left and the same old stuff that we’re normally used to,” stated Wallace.

That’s Bubba—no filter, just facts. The grind is real, but so is the growth. Road courses used to be a pain. But now? They’re part of the path forward. Look, Bubba Wallace is inching closer to his breakthrough moment — and NASCAR Mexico just might be the stage. He’s been knocking on the door at road courses, and the stats show it. However, Chicago? Fast every time they’ve unloaded. But “Bad luck has struck twice there,” he said. Then the Charlotte Roval? “Really good finishes… multiple top-10 finishes, I believe. COTA qualified second this year. It’s starting to click,” said Wallace. So, Bubba’s not just showing up — he’s showing progress.

Then he reflected on a memory from his rookie year when Kasey Kahne gave him a piece of advice that stuck: “You know, I was in the same boat once, and all of a sudden it just clicked,” Kahne told him. Adding, “You don’t know what it is, and all of a sudden it just clicks.” That moment’s still fresh in Bubba’s mind. The pieces are coming together. The pace is there. And the confidence is rising. Looks like Bubba Wallace is waiting on his click — and it might just echo loud in Mexico City.

via Imago NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025.

So, Bubba Wallace feels the shift happening. The road course puzzle is finally starting to come together. “We’re in that transition period where it’s clicking,” he said. This isn’t just strapping in. It’s hours of prep, film, and focus. Honestly, Wallace and his team have been grinding for over a month, already locking in on Chicago. He knows every road course weekend matters. Points are on the line. Positions are up for grabs. And Bubba? He’s not cruising with the top down. “I might suck, but I’m going to give it my all,” he admitted. That fire, that honesty — it’s what makes him dangerous. And Bubba Wallace is driving straight into his next breakthrough.

However, Wallace knows where he’s been — and how far he’s come. Reflecting on past road course struggles, he admitted, “I would just start trying too hard with no plan. I’m just like, ‘Well, let’s see if this works,’ and it doesn’t.” But that was then. Now, the approach is smarter. More calculated. He’s learned how to manage the difference between five-lap tires and twenty-lap ones.

While Bubba Wallace is confident in his evolving mindset on road courses, he’s still picking up on the local flavor. During the press conference, he got a crash course in lucha libre mask etiquette — a lighthearted moment that reminded everyone he’s still learning the ropes outside the car, too.

Bubba Wallace’s latest lesson

Bubba Wallace got more than racing insight during his weekend in Mexico City — he picked up a cultural lesson, too. The 31-year-old 23XI Racing driver found himself in the spotlight for more than just his performance on the track. While attending a media event ahead of the inaugural Viva Mexico 250, Wallace learned the hard truth about lucha libre tradition.

Unaware of the deep respect behind the iconic wrestling masks, he was told that removing one in public is a major sign of disrespect. Caught off guard, Bubba admitted he had no idea. It was a humbling, eye-opening moment — a crash course in culture outside the cockpit. So, from horsepower to heritage, Wallace is embracing it all, one experience at a time.

“If I would have known that, I would have went back to the hauler, done it proper… I’m new to the culture, dawg. Give me some slack,” said Bubba Wallace with a laugh — but the lesson was real. Why not? In lucha libre, the mask isn’t just gear — it’s identity, pride, and legacy. Once a wrestler loses it in competition, they can’t wear it again. That’s why legends like WWE’s Rey Mysterio are rarely seen without theirs. It’s sacred. It’s serious.

But for athletes like Wallace stepping into a new cultural arena, moments like this matter. The racing suit may change, but respect for tradition? That’s non-negotiable. And Bubba, always open and honest, is taking it all in — with humility, humor, and heart.