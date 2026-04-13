Bubba Wallace’s Hilarious Mix-Up Steals the Show After Daniel Suarez Breaks Major News

Bubba Wallace became a parent for the second time earlier in March this year. The responsibilities of parenthood are definitely important, but so are racing duties for Team 23XI. His friend on the track, Daniel Suarez, also revealed that he was going to be a parent, but when the driver wanted to let Wallace know about the same, the interaction proved to be rather funny.

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Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet recently revealed their first pregnancy, but their close ones were the first to know, and one of those was Bubba Wallace. Now, Suarez seemingly wanted to hint at it, and Wallace picked it, just in the wrong direction.

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“He sat down next to me, and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m joining the club. And I took it as a car, and I was like, ‘Oh, you’re getting this car! Sweet. Nice. And he was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ ‘I’m having a kid,’” Wallace laughed as he reminisced about the incident.

Understandably, this was a hilarious moment for both of them. While Wallace still laughed while narrating it to the media, Suarez also reposted the clip, with a single laughing emoji carrying his entire reaction.

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Even though this was a hilarious moment, Bubba Wallace focused on how special it was for the couple. He talked about his friendship with Suarez, which has lasted for closer to two decades now.

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“So, if you see us up on the driver’s interest stage, I give him a big a** hug, but I totally went car side. And so yeah, I thought that was pretty funny, but super excited for him and Julia. Dan and I have been really close since he came to the States in 2010 or 11,” he added.

If there is one thing to know about Wallace, it’s that he is amazing at making new friends on the field. While he can sometimes be pretty aggressive on the track, his jolly nature in the garage ultimately overcomes it, and that is exactly what happened between him and another driver after their little incident earlier.

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Bubba Wallace resolves an issue over text

The race at Martinsville earlier wasn’t the best that the 23XI driver has had throughout the season. While he has usually found himself ahead of the pack this year, he was stuck behind this time around, and in a desperate attempt to get ahead, he ended up making rough contact with Carson Hocevar, which triggered a chain reaction, and multiple cars were wrecked.

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This entire moment was quite hyped at the time, and it almost seemed that Hocevar and Wallace might end up in a bitter rivalry. However, ahead of the weekend at Bristol, Hocevar revealed that they resolved the entire issue over a text string.

“Yeah, he [Bubba] texted me. I just kind of laughed about it because there’s times when I feel like I’m definitely deserving of something,” he told the media.

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It almost seems that Bubba Wallace knows how to win hearts. Whether it is accepting his fault and moving on from a bad weekend, or confusing his close friend’s pregnancy announcement for a new car, Wallace can be rather goofy about it all. But he also showcases maturity when it is most needed, right out on the race track. While his form has slowed down after the electric start, if he manages to clinch a few race wins, Bubba Wallace might be on his way to a realistic title contention.