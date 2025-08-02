Bubba Wallace’s Partner Makes Wild Daytona Prediction That Could Derail Playoff Hopes

With four regular-season races remaining, the NASCAR playoffs are top of mind across the garage. Richmond, Watkins Glen, Iowa, and Daytona are all that stand between hopefuls and postseason glory. Thirteen drivers have already secured wins and locked in their playoff spots for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, leaving only a few openings for winless contenders to qualify on points. Daytona, the final race before the cutoff, looms especially large. Known for its unpredictability, it often delivers surprise winners who shake up the playoff bubble. With so much at stake, tensions are high. Among the most closely watched teams is 23XI Racing, which could send all three of its full-time cars to the playoffs—if one bold prediction comes true. An insider believes Daytona could be the turning point that determines whether 23XI achieves a full-team postseason berth.

23XI Racing sealed its first playoff spot when Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis on July 27, becoming the first Black driver to win a crown-jewel race on the famed IMS oval. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick sits above the cut line with a healthy points cushion, while rookie Riley Herbst, currently 26th in the standings, would likely need a win to make the playoffs. Drivers from other teams, like Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports and Chris Buescher of RFK Racing, are also battling near the bubble, intensifying the fight for the final spots. However, Freddie Kraft, Wallace’s longtime spotter, has a bold prediction so dramatic it could mean a full three-car playoff berth for 23XI Racing by season’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daytona surprise could change NASCAR playoffs dramatically

On the Barstool Sports podcast Rubbin’ is Racing, Kraft addressed the playoff picture directly. He framed it bluntly. “You just have to bank on Daytona being a new winner. And if it’s not, then you’re extremely lucky and you move on to the next one.” He added, “Daytona, I feel like it’s going to be one.” He felt that a surprise winner at Daytona could reshape the field, knocking some hopefuls out. That would be what 23XI would need. That is considering just one of their drivers can seriously aspire for the playoffs on points alone.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kraft offered a specific plan. “I hope we only get one new winner, and it’s Riley at Daytona. And Tyler can make his way on points. So we put all three of the 23XI cars in there.” That scenario hinges on one controlled upset win. He continued. “I told Riley … we’re going to be on the damn cut line and Riley is going to win Daytona, knock us out,” Kraft emphasized how their Brickyard win provided critical insurance. If Wallace hadn’t already locked in, a Riley win would have hurt them instead of helped.

Riley Herbst remains the wildcard. But Kraft’s prediction places him squarely in the spotlight: if he wins Daytona, and Reddick holds steady, the team could send three cars to the postseason. An unexpected victory at Daytona or Richmond could still knock someone out. But if only one new winner comes, and it’s Herbst, Kraft believes all three 23XI drivers can make the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bubba Wallace is taking a break while 23XI is hard at work

Bubba Wallace’s stunning Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis secured him a playoff berth with four races to spare. That means he gets some rare breathing room while the rest of the field fights for the remaining spots. This moment has allowed him to relax. It’s a rare luxury in a playoff chase, one few drivers can afford.

In an interview on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Wallace described how the Indy win changed everything. “I don’t have to go into the playoffs with stress … now the intensity is at zero, and then I have four weeks to enjoy vacation and have fun at the racetrack.” He contrasted that with 2023, when he narrowly scraped in as the 16th seed. That year, the pressure was relentless. This season, thanks to the Brickyard victory, he’s free to race with a lighter mindset. He can still chase playoff points without the burden of securing a spot.

Still, Wallace knows playoff points remain critical. Though he’s locked in, he currently holds just seven playoff points and sits 11th in the standings. Consistent finishes and non‑pressure performance can help him accumulate more as the regular season winds down. As Kraft champions controlled success at Daytona, Wallace’s lower‑pressure mindset could complement that. This would keep the car competitive without risking too much.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Kraft plots big scenarios for Daytona and the rest of the regular season, Wallace is taking a more measured path. His focus now is to race smart, build momentum quietly, and support his teammates where possible. If Riley Herbst can grab a surprise win and Tyler Reddick holds steady, all three cars could still punch their ticket, supported in part by Wallace’s calmer approach.