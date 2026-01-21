McDonald’s and 23XI Racing built one of the most recognizable modern sponsorships in NASCAR. From bold paint schemes on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota to co-branded merchandise drops and community-focused programs like the 23XI Speed Institute, the partnership went beyond a logo on a hood.

Over time, the collaboration only grew louder and more integrated, making it a familiar constant for fans. That’s why recent shifts around the team have sparked curiosity. Because when a sponsor of that scale steps away, it rarely happens in isolation. And the ripple effects tend to reshape more than just one team’s plans.

Hardee’s steps in as 23XI’s new QSR partner

Hardee’s is officially back in NASCAR, and this time, it’s arriving with major significance. NASCAR Holdings and 23XI Racing have worked together to bring the fast-food brand into the sport as its first official quick-service restaurant (QSR) partner since 2008.

The deal makes Hardee’s the sport’s first official QSR in more than 15 years. It also coincides with McDonald’s quietly exiting 23XI Racing. That shift became evident Tuesday when 23XI unveiled a new Xfinity paint scheme with no trace of the Golden Arches. It also ended a partnership that dated back to the team’s founding in 2021.

Under the new agreement, Hardee’s will serve as a primary sponsor on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota for multiple races in 2026, beginning with the spring event at Martinsville Speedway. While exact terms were not disclosed, a NASCAR industry executive indicated Hardee’s was offering slightly more than $1 million annually and had spoken with several teams before finalizing the deal. The partnership was brokered by Hardee’s media agency, PMG.

Beyond the car, Hardee’s will be integrated into NASCAR’s My Rewards loyalty program and activate across race tracks, digital and social platforms, and local community initiatives. Despite NASCAR’s blue-collar fan reputation, the sanctioning body had not filled the official QSR category since Checkers/Rally’s exited after the 2008 season, making this a notable commercial milestone.

Hardee’s history in NASCAR runs deep. The brand was a familiar presence in the 1980s and 1990s, sponsoring legends like Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Alan Kulwicki, and Dale Jarrett. More recently, it signed Richard Petty as an endorser in 2022.

Owned by Tennessee-based CKE Restaurants, which also operates Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s oversees roughly 3,800 locations across 44 U.S. states and 35 international markets. For an industry eager to move forward after an offseason antitrust trial rattled the sport, NASCAR and 23XI landing Hardee’s feels like a step toward stability and renewed commercial confidence.

Bubba Wallace and the fake news machine that won’t slow down

As Bubba Wallace’s profile in NASCAR continues to rise, so does a less flattering byproduct of that visibility: fake news. Over the past year, a wave of viral Facebook posts and copycat websites have repeatedly pushed misleading or outright false claims about the 23XI Racing driver, often timed around moments of real change or controversy within the sport.

One of the most circulated claims recently suggested Wallace had announced his exit from NASCAR, against the backdrop of the charter and antitrust drama. No such announcement was ever made. There has been no statement from Wallace, 23XI Racing, or NASCAR backing that claim, yet the post spread rapidly, fueled by speculation and click-driven headlines.

Another viral story alleged that Wallace’s mother, Desiree Wallace, delivered an emotional post-race interview condemning racist NASCAR fans. While Desiree has been outspoken in the past about social issues, there is no credible evidence that such an interview ever happened. No video, no verified transcript, and no reporting from established outlets exist.

Perhaps the most misleading claim involved Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon. A viral article stated Gordon had “committed” to supporting Wallace for five years and labeled him the future of NASCAR. While Gordon has praised Wallace’s talent and growth in previous interviews, there is no formal relationship, mentorship, or backing between Gordon and the 23XI driver.

The common thread across all these stories is intent. They’re built to generate clicks, spark emotional reactions, and boost traffic. Not to inform. In an era where misinformation travels faster than facts, Wallace has become a frequent target simply because his name drives engagement.

For fans trying to separate truth from noise, the rule is simple: trust official team statements from 23XI Racing, Wallace’s verified social media accounts, NASCAR.com, and reporting from outlets like Reuters and Forbes. That’s where real news breaks. Or look for fact-checked news on your very own EssentiallySports. Everything else is just noise looking for attention.