“By No Means Won Over the Core”- Jimmie Johnson Exposes Own Fan Backlash to Defend Rising Star Despite On-Track Frustrations

In 2025, Carson Hocevar was 32nd on the list of the top sellers of merchandise on NASCAR’s shop. This year, he has skyrocketed to No. 1 on the list, giving the garage plenty of reason to debate whether his controversial antics are actually good for the sport or not. He’s had run-ins with drivers in many races, has been unafraid to speak his mind on social media, and has been heavily criticized for his aggressive driving style overall. The Spire Motorsports driver may be extremely disliked by the broader audience. However, Jimmie Johnson believes there’s something he’s doing right.

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The seven-time Cup Series champion took to X to point out that he himself was not a very loved figure during his prime. He listed four reasons why Hocevar is a type of personality NASCAR needs, and point number three read: “I, by no means, won over the core NASCAR fan base.”

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It may be hard for newer fans to comprehend how much Johnson used to be booed by fans when he was winning races every other weekend. Success was one of the reasons. But even before that, when he was a youngster at Hendrick Motorsports looking to make big strides, there were instances where he was viewed as an outsider.

Johnson wasn’t brought up in the grit-and-grind culture, and to older fans, he was an unrelatable personality who came from the polished, corporate-friendly world of California. When he broke into Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon was the face of the organization — Gordon himself went through years of being booed by fans when he was dominating races and winning championships — and the fact that Johnson, sort of, replaced that didn’t sit well.

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Hocevar is only 23 years old. This is his fourth season in the Cup Series, and he is already a winner at this level, having reached Victory Lane at Talladega earlier this year. At the same age, Johnson had just made his debut in the O’Reilly Series (then known as the Busch Series) and had made only three starts. So, in terms of improving, there is still plenty of time for the Spire driver. The team made a big bet on him, signing him to a multi-year deal to drive the No. 77 ahead of the 2026 campaign.

That said, Johnson didn’t only shower the Hurricane with praise. He recalled on his X post how Hocevar used to be his driver at Legacy Motor Club — back in 2023, when Noah Gragson left the team midway — and his mistakes left him frustrated. Hocevar took part in eight races for the team before signing with Spire Motorsports the next season.

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The biggest complaint the garage has with Hocevar is his aggressive approach, and those who like him seemingly do for the same reason. He isn’t afraid to put it all on the line, even if it means risking a DNF. And when things don’t go his way, he still finds a way to make headlines.

Take his tussle with Corey Heim at Indianapolis, where Hocevar was eventually beaten by Heim before flipping him off as he entered the pits. Then, at New Hampshire last weekend, he spun three times in a single race, with the first spin admittedly intentional. Moments like these have only fueled the perception that Hocevar will do almost anything to stay in the spotlight.

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Fans complain about him too. A lot. But they also seem to be buying his merchandise, and that shows that, for better or worse, he’s bringing eyeballs to the sport at a time when NASCAR is looking to attract more fans. He’s a relatable figure. He doesn’t come from extreme wealth and made his way to the Cup Series by showcasing his talent in the short-track scene. And since reaching the top, he’s stayed in touch with his roots, interacting with fans in the grandstands and speaking on their behalf about how to make the sport a better viewing experience.

Johnson had to face the boos of fans after becoming successful, too. The way he and his No. 48 team calculated strategies to dominate races and exploit the Chase format in their favor made the sport boring, many fans complained. He won five championships in a row between 2006 and 2010, finishing his career with seven titles in total. But today, he is looked back on as a respected veteran and one of the greatest to ever put on a helmet.

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Hocevar has the potential to chase greatness of his own. What’s important is that he backs up the talk, justifies his confidence, and continues to build on the momentum he’s created in popularity over the last few months.