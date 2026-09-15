California Short-Track Fires Back at Political Outcry With Wild Mock Menu Ahead of ARCA Clash

A political storm has suddenly found its way into the middle of California short-track racing. The 53rd Annual Harvest Classic is set for September 26 at Madera Speedway, bringing together stock cars, open-wheel racing and a celebration of California’s agricultural roots. The event is also set to have Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton invited to serve as grand marshal. However, backlash over his involvement has now pushed the speedway into an unexpected response that has taken the controversy to another level.

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“In an attempt to make everyone happy, we are changing our policy regarding politics in racing,” track owner Kenny Shepherd said. “Since one party enjoys and demands that we pay more for everything in California, we will now have a two-tier system to price everything from tickets to drinks, food, shirts and hats at the speedway.”

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Madera Speedway then put up a mock concessions poster showing how the new system would supposedly work, as reported by Adam Stern on X. Instead of charging every fan the same amount, the poster split the prices between Republicans and Democrats, with the same items carrying dramatically different price tags.

The example was deliberately blunt. A hot dog and a soda were listed at $6 for Republicans, while Democrats were shown paying $17.50 for the exact same combination. The poster suggested that the same approach could eventually apply to other speedway purchases, including tickets, food, drinks, shirts and hats.

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The poster was a response to the criticism that followed its decision to invite Steve Hilton as the grand marshal of the Harvest Classic.

Hilton, a Republican candidate for governor of California, is scheduled to appear at the September 26 event. He is expected to meet fans during the autograph session involving the NASCAR/ARCA cars and Super Modifieds before waving the green flag for the Madera 150 NASCAR/ARCA race.

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That decision quickly drew complaints directed at the speedway. Owner Kenny Shepherd said the track received numerous messages and calls from people demanding that it change its position. He also claimed that some messages threatened to cancel the event and suggested that many of those making the complaints were not regular race fans.

Instead of removing Hilton from the event, Madera Speedway chose to answer the backlash with humor. The mock menu allowed the track to make its position clear without changing the plans for the Harvest Classic, turning a political dispute surrounding an ARCA race into an unusual concession-stand joke.

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From near closure to a grassroots racing destination

Madera Speedway has been through enough highs and lows to make its history almost as compelling as the racing itself. The current facility was built in 1971, but the track’s roots go back even further. Racing had already been taking place across the street since the 1940s, giving Madera a connection to California’s grassroots scene that spans generations.

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Over the years, some of the biggest names in motorsports have turned laps at the short track. IndyCar legends and drivers who would eventually become NASCAR stars all competed at Madera, adding to its reputation as a place where talent could develop before reaching the national stage.

That legacy came under serious threat in 2006 when the speedway closed. For a track with decades of history behind it, the shutdown left its future looking particularly bleak. There was no guarantee that Madera would return, let alone regain its place among the country’s notable short tracks.

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Kenny Shepherd, however, was not prepared to let the story end there. The race car driver developed a plan in late 2006 to save the speedway, driven by his concern over the struggles facing grassroots racing. Shepherd had spent years behind the wheel, beginning his racing career in 1984, but decided the sport needed his attention elsewhere.

In June 2007, Shepherd stepped away from driving after a successful career and committed his efforts fully to grassroots racing. His work helped put Madera on a different trajectory.

By 2019, the speedway had become one of the best-known short tracks in the country. It was also home to Madera Racing on MAVTV, a nationally broadcast program featuring the 51FIFTY Jr Late Model Series and Nut Up Pro Late Model Series.

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Shepherd also launched the Challenge Cup Series in 2019, giving drivers an opportunity to gain experience in larger, Cup-style cars. The track’s revival eventually attracted competitors from across the United States, Canada and Mexico, turning Madera into a destination for drivers looking to test themselves against some of the best grassroots racers in North America.