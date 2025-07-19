Calls for Driver Ban Explode After Short Track Scuffle Takes Wild Turn

It was supposed to be a routine heat race in the MARS Late Model season at Farmer City. But a bad slide job on a furious driver spiraled into one of the most controversial moments in recent dirt racing history. But it wasn’t just the on-track contact that set things in place. It was what happened next that truly shook NASCAR fans to their core.

This tussle involved Bob Gardner and Daryn Klein and started with an incident that wrecked Bob Gardner’s car. The upset #4 driver (Bob Gardner) appeared to make intentional contact with Klein on the front stretch and sent the fans into overdrive. Within minutes, the dirt racing community exploded across social media, with many calling it the most disgraceful act they had seen in years.

Things heat up between Bob Gardner and Daryn Klein

The 2025 MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends began its ambitious season with a weekend triple header at Maquoketa Speedway, marking the first time the tour has ever opened a season in Iowa. The quarter-mile Jackson County fairgrounds oval welcomes drivers and fans alike for the inaugural Nippy 50 presented by D&E Outside Services, introducing not only a new track to the schedule but an entirely new event to the series’ growing legacy.

This year’s campaign promised a fresh chapter for the MARS tour, with the record-setting 32-race calendar, new venues, and an expanded pool of drivers aiming for the title. Among the most anticipated storylines was reigning champion Jason Feger’s bid for a three-peat. But with a significantly bolstered points fund and the debut of the Driver’s Loyalty Program, the road to the title looked more competitive than ever before.

The intensity of that competition was evident immediately in today’s first heat race of the season, but not in the way fans had hoped. As the MARS moved to Farmer City Racin, a heated on-track incident between Bob Gardner and Daryn Klein stole headlines when Gardner, after spinning during contact involving Dylan Thornton, retaliated under caution. Gardner deliberately maneuvered backward down the front stretch, cut across the field, and collided with the left rear of Klein’s No. 10, flipping it onto its roof. A move that had NASCAR fans up in arms.

Klein was thankfully unharmed and is expected to start the feature using a provisional spot. Gardner, however, was disqualified from the night’s event for his dangerous and deliberate behavior. “4 team, you are done, you are done for the night,” you can hear a voice say in the background of the video on X. The move drew swift condemnation and served as a stark reminder of the high stakes and emotions riding on every lap of the tour.

The drama didn’t end there. In the second heat race, Ryan Unzicker was forced off the backstretch after contact with Mike Spatola. Unzicker rebounded by dominating the night’s consolation race. Meanwhile, Jake Little endured a rough outing after an early spin in his heat led to heavy damage on his right rear. With DIRTcar Summer Nationals freshly concluded, MARS kicked off its season in dramatic fashion, and Bob Gardner’s actions seem to have drawn the ever-scrutinizing eyes of NASCAR fans.

The NASCAR community begs for action against Bob Gardner’s dangerous move

The incident has ignited a firestorm online, with fans collectively slamming what they perceive as one of the most disgraceful acts in recent racing memory. Across X, viewers were unanimous. This wasn’t hard racing gone wrong; this was deliberate and dangerous. One fan fumed, writing, “This s— doesn’t even fly in iRacing,” while another didn’t hesitate to escalate the penalty, declaring, “Lifetime ban immediately.” Echoing that sentiment, a third wrote, “Wow, that’s one way to get yourself banned for life.” Outrage poured in by the second, with one viewer blasting, “That was the most chickens— move I’ve ever seen in racing history. He never should step foot in a f—– race car ever again.”

Calls for formal action grew louder. “You’ve been disqualified for reckless driving!” One commentator posted bluntly. Another took it even further, writing, “Should literally be arrested for that.” Some demanded a statement-setting punishment to ensure this never happens again: “Make an example of these guys. This has to be stopped.”

While the minority defended the incident as retaliation, claiming, “Y’all need to rewatch. Terrible slide job, Dude got what he deserved.” The overwhelming response was clear. The move crossed the line. “Done for the rest of the season!!!” One fan wrote, and another summed up the mood perfectly, saying, “That’s some b—s—. Deal with it outside of the car.”

Whether it was causes for suspension, a ban, or even legal consequences, the NASCAR fan base made one thing clear: they believe the governing body must act swiftly and severely to preserve what is left of racing’s moral compass.