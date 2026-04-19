Calls for Penalty Mount Against Ryan Blaney After “Stupid” Move Leaves AJ Allmendinger Fuming

Pit road has quietly become Ryan Blaney’s biggest headache in the 2026 season. While the Team Penske driver has shown race-winning pace and sits near the top of the standings, costly mistakes during pit cycles have repeatedly held him back. From slow stops to lost track position, the No. 12 crew has struggled to find rhythm. And again, a fresh incident on pit road during the Kansas race has sparked outrage, costing positions. But this time, while it involved Blaney, it affected AJ Allmendinger and led to fans asking for NASCAR to step in.

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Pit road chaos sparks Allmendinger’s fury

“The hell man?” “They should’ve seen us coming in.” “We’re just fed now the rest of the fing race.”

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That was AJ Allmendinger on the radio, with frustration boiling over after a costly pit road incident involving Ryan Blaney. The drama unfolded around Lap 40, when Blaney had a moment exiting his pit stall. As Allmendinger attempted to enter his box, the two paths crossed at the worst possible time. Contact was made, and the No. 16 car was spun awkwardly right at pit box entry.

What followed only made things worse. With the car turned around and out of position, Allmendinger’s crew had no choice but to guide him back into the stall. The problem? He couldn’t line it up cleanly. In a desperate attempt to salvage time, the team serviced the car while it was pointed in the wrong direction, leading to an unusual and costly compromise.

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By the time he rejoined the race on Lap 42, the damage was already done. “Our race is done,” Allmendinger said over the radio, now two laps down and effectively out of contention. For a race that still had plenty of laps left, the incident had already sealed his fate. What could have been a routine stop turned into a race-ending setback, all triggered by a split-second misjudgment on one of the tightest areas of the track.

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And as clips of the incident began circulating, the reaction was immediate. Fans and analysts alike started weighing in with many questioning whether Ryan Blaney’s move crossed the line, and if NASCAR should step in with a penalty.

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Fans demand answers as Ryan Blaney faces backlash

The reaction from NASCAR fans was swift and brutal. As replays of the incident spread, fans didn’t hold back in calling out Ryan Blaney for what many felt was an avoidable mistake that ruined AJ Allmendinger’s race.

“What was he doing,” one fan wrote, pointing to how the contact dropped Allmendinger to last place, two laps down, effectively ending his race before it even had a chance to unfold.

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Others connected the moment to Blaney’s ongoing pit road struggles this season. “That was just stupid, he deserves bad pit stops,” another fan commented, referencing the string of costly errors that have already plagued the No. 12 team in 2026. Except this time, it wasn’t just Ryan Blaney paying the price.

Some reactions went even further. “What is he doing? Black flag that dumba–,” one fan posted, calling for immediate action. In NASCAR, a black flag requires a driver to report to pit road for a drive-through penalty. It is often for infractions like unsafe driving or procedural violations. And for many watching, this incident fell squarely into that category.

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The irony wasn’t lost on others either. “The one time he finally has a decent stop…” a fan pointed out, noting how a clean moment for Blaney quickly turned into chaos for someone else.

“The 12 needs to get a penalty for that,” another added. And technically, they’re not wrong. NASCAR classifies incidents like this under pit road safety violations, with penalties handed out at the sanctioning body’s discretion depending on severity and intent.

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So far, NASCAR hasn’t indicated any action. But the lack of clarity has only fueled the debate. Now, we have to wait post-race to see if any action is taken against Ryan Blaney. Because in a sport where inches (and seconds) decide everything, one mistake on pit road didn’t just cost positions. It sparked a controversy that’s far from over.