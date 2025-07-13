Calls for “Suspension” Raised Against Ty Gibbs as Fans Protest Extreme Move

Things got real messy at the end of stage 2, and not in a great strategy call kind of way. It all kicked off when Ty Gibbs threw a late block on RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher heading into Turn 21. Buescher? He didn’t back off; he rolled right through it. The result? Gibbs got shoved up the track. No spin, but he dropped a handful of spots like loose lug nuts on the pit lane.

Then came pit stops and the real fireworks. As Ty Gibbs dove into his stall, he cut it way too close to RFK’s No. 6 team. So close, in fact, that his car clipped a tire still in the hands of RFK’s tire carrier, Telvin McClurkin. Not just a new Miss, it was contact. And it’s set everything off.

McClurkin of the No. 6 Brad Keselowski team wasn’t having it. The second stop was over, and he marched over to Gibbs’ pit box like a man on a mission. Shouts were exchanged. Hands were raised. Before anyone could blink, crews were tangled up, and NASCAR officials had to jump in to break it apart. RFK didn’t hold back from posting a video clip of it on social media, captioning it, “You be the judge.” Spicy.

Ty Gibbs, who started today’s race from P10, hasn’t been exactly shy on aggression this year, but his stunt? Fans are not holding back. One posted, “They should fine him, find him, charge him, send him to NASCAR jail for a day, and a rehabilitation program of making him learn the value of human life, this is just unacceptable, human life ain’t cheap.”

While another, none other than NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck, had his take. He said, “Y’know… from this view, it kinda looks like Gibbs may have taken a bit of a swipe at the pit crew of the No. 6. If that is indeed the case #NASCAR 100% needs to step in and do something because this is unacceptable… and not the first time, either.”

Another fan fired off right away, saying, “Silver spoon kids gonna do silver spook things.” One user dropped the gavel, saying, “Should be the first suspension that doesn’t get a waiver.” While another was first to make the judgments, saying, “Stupid on his part. Those guys on the wall weren’t driving the six or 17. Nor are they buckled in behind a roll cage for protection.”

As of now, the race is still ongoing, and there is at least one more round of stops left. But all eyes? They are on Ty Gibbs and whether NASCAR decides to let this one slide or finally bring the hammer down.

This is a developing story.