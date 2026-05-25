Calls Grow for Rick Hendrick & Co. to Wake Up as Alex Bowman’s Radio Outburst Confirms Cracks at HMS’ Core

For Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports, the Coca-Cola 600 proved to be yet another exhausting and disappointing evening. Bowman, just the third-best finisher among the four HMS cars, quietly crossed the finish line in 17th place in a race full of strategy changes, weather havoc, and heartfelt tributes to Kyle Busch. Although the outcome was unsatisfactory in and of itself, Bowman’s contentious radio conversation during the race garnered the most attention and revealed the mounting dissatisfaction that was simmering beneath the surface at NASCAR’s dominant organization.

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Alex Bowman’s radio message reveals deeper issues at HMS

“Kevin, just tell me what Blake said. I did hear Blake. I did not break s—. The sh—- a– parts broke,” that was a visibly frustrated Alex Bowman on the radio during the Coca-Cola 600 race. To which his crew member replied, “Yeah, maybe we broke it? I don’t know.”

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That blunt exchange summed up the frustration surrounding Bowman’s 2026 season perfectly. Another race, another car-related issue for the 48 team.

Bowman encountered issues with the No. 48 vehicle at the Coca-Cola 600, extending a difficult run that has already included missing races due to vertigo complaints earlier in the year. Bowman’s early loss of first and second gears for half of the race (according to some reports) seemed to be the result of team and mechanical department malfunctions more than any driver-related issues, according to team radio communications. And for Bowman, it’s becoming a recurring theme.

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Bowman started low in the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season, but he really demonstrated outstanding pace. By the conclusion of Stage 1, he had risen from 36th to 26th, and by the end of Stage 2, he had improved to 15th. Based on restart statistics, he was among the stronger drivers. However, handling troubles, long-run balance concerns, and poor execution ultimately caught him in traffic, resulting in a dismal 23rd-place finish one lap behind.

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Then came Watkins Glen International, where the Hendrick Motorsports team as a whole battled mightily for speed on the road circuit while Bowman had yet another disappointing afternoon. In what turned out to be one of the team’s worst overall results of the season, Bowman finished 25th in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet.

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On the surface, Bowman’s outcomes always lead to criticism of the driver. However, a closer look at the season paints a far more complicated picture. Reliability issues, inconsistent setup, and persistent doubts about whether HMS has actually provided Bowman with the solid platform required to regularly compete at the top are all part of it.

And as soon as the Charlotte radio rant went viral, NASCAR fans started discussing whether the true problem is more with the cracks starting to appear inside HMS than with Bowman.

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NASCAR fans turn on Rick Hendrick’s leadership

As soon as Bowman’s heated radio remarks appeared online, NASCAR fans started talking about Hendrick Motorsports employees instead of the driver.

“You guys should be considering keeping Bowman for how much c— has been given to him this year by the guys YOU hired for his team,” one fan said.

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Fans’ growing perception that Bowman hasn’t exactly had a reliable support network in 2026 is reflected in that displeasure. Many believe the No. 48 team has consistently made life more difficult for its own driver due to crew chief choices, strategy calls, pit-road errors, communication breakdowns, and frequent technical issues.

Another fan pointed to how impressive Bowman’s 17th-place finish actually was considering everything he dealt with during the Coca-Cola 600.

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“For what Alex had to deal with tonight 17th is awesome. Blake Harris needs to do his job better and give him better cars. Bowman the showman again.”

Despite mixed results, Bowman has quietly displayed flashes of excellent form after returning from his absence due to vertigo difficulties. He demonstrated that the speed and execution is still there when conditions are favorable by finishing third at both Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

But many fans now believe the relationship between Bowman and crew chief Blake Harris may simply not be working anymore.

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“The relationship is reminding me of Kyle Busch and Jim Pullman. Alex Bowman needs a new crew chief.”

The fact that Kyle Busch, whom we recently lost unfortunately, and crew chief Jim Pohlman were split up earlier this season at Richard Childress Racing following a terrible 10-race run that relegated Busch to 27th in points makes that parallel especially noteworthy.

Finally, one fan directly called out HMS leadership. “@TeamHendrick if you’re hearing the radio chatter, I hope it’s a wake up call. Show you care and do something for Bowman.”

For many watching Charlotte unfold, the issue no longer feels like just a struggling driver. It feels like the entire team needs a rehaul, as it is slowly running out of excuses.