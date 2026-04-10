Calls Mount for Abandoned NASCAR Tradition to Return as Night Race Becomes Fan Favorite

NASCAR has never been afraid to evolve, but that evolution has quietly pushed several old-school traditions into the past. Think points races before the Daytona 500, drivers lighting up cigarettes in the car, and even cultural shifts like the ban of the Confederate flag. Some changes were necessary, others just part of modernizing the sport. But every now and then, a forgotten idea sparks fresh interest. And this time, it’s a flashy night-race twist that has fans asking NASCAR to bring it back.

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Underglow nostalgia sparks fresh debate

It all started with a post from Dirty Mo Media’s X handle, captioned, “Thinking about that one time NASCAR tried underglow.”

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The image instantly took fans back to the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR rolled out one of its boldest visual experiments. Cars lit up the night with vibrant underglow lighting. And, if you remember, these were color-coded by manufacturer, with Chevrolet glowing orange, Ford in blue, and Toyota in red.

It was flashy, different, and undeniably eye-catching.

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However, the underglow wasn’t the only change that night. NASCAR also experimented with shifting car numbers closer to the rear wheels, opening up more prime space for sponsors. Both moves were part of a broader effort to refresh the sport’s look and bring fans back in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown.

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At the time, reactions were mixed. Traditionalists weren’t entirely sold, while others appreciated the attempt to modernize the presentation. But years later, the tone has clearly shifted.

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Now, that same experiment is being looked at through a different lens (one of nostalgia). Fans revisiting the moment aren’t criticizing it; they’re celebrating it. The “aura” of those glowing cars under the Bristol lights has suddenly become a talking point again.

And that’s where things get interesting. What was once seen as a gimmick is now being reconsidered as something NASCAR might have abandoned too soon, setting the stage for a wave of fan reactions calling for its return.

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NASCAR fans push for a flashy comeback

As the post gained traction, fans didn’t hold back and the response quickly turned into a full-blown campaign to bring the concept back. What stood out wasn’t just nostalgia, but how much bigger and more immersive fans believe the idea could be if NASCAR revisits it today.

“I want it back, full chassis, and customizable by the team.”

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Back in 2020, the lighting was limited strictly to the underbody, giving the cars a subtle glow. But fans now want something far more aggressive. For instance, lighting that extends across the chassis, creating a more dramatic visual identity for each car. It’s less about a simple effect and more about turning each entry into a unique spectacle.

Others pointed out that NASCAR already has the perfect stage for such creativity.

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“I want it back for an all-star race/clash. adds aura.”

Since the NASCAR All-Star Race thrives on entertainment and experimentation, many believe it’s the ideal place to reintroduce underglow without impacting the competitive integrity of points races. Interestingly, some fans who attended the 2020 event at Bristol Motor Speedway had a very different takeaway compared to those watching on TV.

“I was there. It wasn’t as tacky as it seemed. Lol” That contrast suggests the experience may have been more immersive in person than it appeared on broadcast. “I would be for this coming back for night races”

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And then came perhaps the most exciting idea of all: “They should do it again but let the teams choose the color.”

Imagine Denny Hamlin running purple, Bubba Wallace in red, Tyler Reddick in black, Joey Logano in yellow, or Ryan Blaney glowing green under the lights. It’s bold, it’s modern, and it taps into a different kind of fan engagement.

What was once dismissed as a gimmick is now being reimagined as a missed opportunity that NASCAR might seriously consider revisiting.