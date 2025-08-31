Calls Mount for European Track in NASCAR Schedule as Rumors Heat Up

Circuit Zandvoort’s sand-dune theatre still stages the great ones, and it always remembers them. It began hosting grand prixs in the 1950s, and across its roller-coaster mix of fast sweepers and narrow, old-school corners, it has produced moments that live in motorsports lore. Alberto Ascari and Jim Clark tamed the dunes in the 1950s and ’60s, Niki Lauda carved one of his late-career statements there in 1985, and since the track’s modern rebirth in 2021, Max Verstappen has made Zandvoort a near-home fortress. Those historic results made the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix both a classic and a chaos test for modern F1 machines.

Max Verstappen performed strongly for the home crowd, while rookie Isack Hadjar launched himself into a career-defining podium. Qualifying at Zandvoort was a heartbeat, with drivers having to thread near-perfect laps on a circuit that affords almost no margin. Norris’ late mechanical issues, collisions between Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, and both Ferraris out with Lewis Hamilton’s crash in Turn 3, created chaos throughout the race. And while F1 actors wrestled with the dunes, an almost separate storyline began circulating about Zandvoort’s post-F1 future.

The online debate snapped into focus when motorsport writer Jeff Gluck put a simple question to his followers, putting up a poll on X, “NASCAR at Zandvoort?” The result: a clear plurality backing the idea, with 66.1% answering “Let’s go!” and 33.1% answering “No way.” The response crystallized the “what-if” into a public conversation: could stock cars, typically heavier, wider, and built for ovals and bigger run-offs, be adapted to a seaside, banked, twisty layout?

But with newer circuits announced for the NASCAR 2026 schedule, with San Diego’s naval base, it wouldn’t be too difficult for drivers to adapt to a changing environment, even outside America. The only problem they might face would be travel expenses and time consumption between each race, creating problems for the teams and their staff.

With Formula 1 confirmed to leave Zandvoort after 2026, circuit leadership has publicly signaled a desire to keep global-level racing on the dunes. General Director Robert van Overdijk admitted, “Ultimately, we only have four UBO (no sound limit) weekends in the year. One of those will be released in 2027… It has to provide spectacle. I personally…do like to look across the pond to America with a slanted eye. And whether that’s IndyCar or NASCAR, I’ll leave that for a while.” That mix of public appetite, promoter curiosity, and political will sets the stage for a bigger question: what would this mean for audiences beyond the track?

A NASCAR or IndyCar event at Zandvoort wouldn’t just be a calendar entry; it would force a re-thinking of car setup, safety fences, and the economics of transatlantic series travel, while offering a unique spectacle for global viewers who rarely see American-style stock-car or Indy ovals in such a compact, seaside setting.

For organizers, though, the checklist will be even longer, and those are the primary concerns also emulated by social media forums.

Fans are welcoming the European track possibility in the NASCAR schedule

One fan simply put it, “Why not. The fans always show up and are electric.” The atmosphere at Circuit Zandvoort during the Dutch Grand Prix is renowned for its electrifying energy, largely fueled by the passionate Dutch fans. The “Orange Army,” a sea of fans dressed in vibrant orange, creates a festive environment reminiscent of a football match. This fervor is particularly evident when local hero Max Verstappen takes to the track and the crowd erupts in cheers and chants. Therefore, many NASCAR fans feel that the circuit would be perfect to match the raw grit of NASCAR fans as well.

Another fan added, “I’ve always thought it’d be a dope race for NASCAR since we saw it in 2021. Monza would be the other.” The track’s distinctive features, such as the steeply banked corners, like the 19-degree Hugenholtz and 18-degree Arie Luyendyk Bocht, mirror characteristics found in NASCAR’s oval tracks, offering a unique blend of road course and oval racing elements. Additionally, the circuit’s compact layout and challenging turns have been showcased in various racing formats, including the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).

Some NASCAR fans opined, “I like the banking on the one turn on a road course.” The steep incline of those corners allows drivers to maintain higher speeds, offering a unique challenge and spectacle. For instance, Lewis Hamilton expressed that Mercedes’ car struggled with the corner’s banking, indicating the technical challenges posed by such a feature. Additionally, the banking’s influence on tire wear and car balance has been a topic of discussion among teams, highlighting its impact on race strategies. But with NASCAR drivers, already experienced in oval racing, it might just be a way to test their skills on a hybrid layout.

One fan predicted, “all star race or clash date in 2030 fr.” With NASCAR’s ever-changing race schedule each year, which contains dynamic arrangements to cater to new and evolving ideas, it won’t be surprising if NASCAR finally makes a deal to host a NASCAR Cup Series or other flagship events at Zandvoort.

But another fan suggested, “Think Monza or Red Bull Ring would put on a better show but I would take Zandvoort as well.” In contrast to Zandvoort, the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, while historic for Verstappen’s record-breaking 10th consecutive win, was characterized by a more predictable race outcome, with Verstappen maintaining a dominant lead. Similarly, the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring saw Verstappen securing victory, but the race lacked the same level of unpredictability and excitement.

Therefore, Zandvoort’s challenging conditions and the strategic decisions required can create a more thrilling and unpredictable race, even for NASCAR or IndyCar. But for now, the positive sign from the fans is certainly making NASCAR scratch its head.