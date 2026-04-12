Calls Mount for Legendary Broadcaster’s Son to Replace Jamie Little as Praises Pour In

NASCAR’s broadcasting problem might have come to a solution, and rather an easy one at that. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series witnessed a huge change, but not on the track, not with any of the teams either, but on the broadcasting side. When the voice behind the race changes, it is quite noticeable. While there was some uncertainty regarding the new replacement, they seemed to have done just fine. So fine, in fact, that some called in for them to replace Jamie Little.

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Last-minute broadcast change at Bristol

Adam Alexander had to pull himself away from the commentary box at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the NOAPS race. However, the CW Network did not have to worry as they had some of the finest as backups. Dillon Welch, who comes from a family of broadcasters, was quick to step in. He was joined by Heather DeBeaux, and the duo won hearts.

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Many noticed this last-minute change, as some of the most well-known personalities around the sport, including insider Jeff Gluck, commented on this.

“I hope all is OK with @adam1alexander, but thrilled to see @dillon_welch and @HeatherDeBeaux step up with their fill-in opportunities tonight so smoothly and professionally. Always exciting to see great people get chances and deliver,” he wrote on X.

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Being a play-by-play commentator is not an easy job. There’s a lot of responsibility, from being entertaining and well-informed to knowing just when to speak and with exactly how much excitement, and being extremely spontaneous. This is one of the most difficult and tiresome jobs around the broadcasting side of the sport, but Welch and DeBeaux took on the role perfectly.

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It was no surprise that Welch was so well with it. His father, Vince Welch, was a long-time commentator in the Truck Series. Occasionally, he also served as FOX’s pit reporter for the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

At the end of the day, there was no doubt that the fans absolutely loved the replacement. Although unplanned, it only made the viewing experience better.

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Fans heap praise on NASCAR’s unplanned broadcast duo

“He did great! Bet Dad is proud!” A fan wrote on social media, as they appreciated the energy Welch showcased in the booth. This was understandably also a full-circle moment for his father, Vince Welch.

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In fact, the fans loved his work in the booth so much that they suggested to have him in the IndyCar booth, too, in the coming weeks, dismissing one of Formula 1’s former presenters, who has been working with IndyCar for the past few seasons: “Dillon is so good, I was low-key hoping he’d get the call for Indycar PxP before they announced Buxton.”

At the same time, some compared his work to that of Jamie Little: “Dillon Welch easily clears Jamie Little and it was only his first try.” This was most interesting, however, considering the fans had only recently apologized to Jamie Little after the Truck Series race at the Rockingham Speedway.

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Some of the fans also pulled up some historical data regarding this, mentioning that Dillon and Vince Welch are only the second father-son duo to accomplish this: “I’m not sure, but I think Dillon completes just the second father-son combination to call NASCAR coverage from the booth. The only other father-son combination to call NASCAR races I can think of is Ned and Dale Jarrett.”

It is quite apparent that the fans loved the new duo. “Any broadcast would be luck to have him in the booth.” At the same time, it also gives both Welch and DeBeaux a strong future opportunity to continue in this direction. Who knows, they might as well make their way to the Cup Series, and finally resolve the issue that fans have faced with the booth for a long time.