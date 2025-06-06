Calls Mount for Max Verstappen’s NASCAR Debut as F1 Champ’s 6-Word Tease Fuels Fans Frenzy

If there’s a sports crossover that could break the internet, it’s this one. NASCAR and Formula 1—two words that usually stay in their own lanes—might just be heading for the same pit box. Lately, motorsport fans have been treated to a growing wave of F1–NASCAR crossovers, and it’s electric. After 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button jumped into a stock car with Rick Ware Racing at COTA in 2023, the gates officially opened for Formula royalty to flirt with NASCAR madness. Now while Button may have hung up his F1 helmet in 2017, but his NASCAR detour reignited a question fans love to ask: Who’s next?

Now, all eyes are on the reigning four-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen. With dominance that’s left the grid grasping for air, Mad Max has been tearing up the F1 scene like nobody else. But rumor has it, he’s thinking about swapping those slick European tracks for some good old American asphalt. When he was spotted chatting with up-and-coming NASCAR driver Conor Zilisch ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Max dropped six simple words that sent shock waves through the racing world. Strap in, folks—things just got a whole lot more interesting.

Max Verstappen hints at switch to… NASCAR!

The buzz started when NASCAR and Trackhouse Racing dropped an Instagram video where Verstappen bumped into rising NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch. As they geared up for a showrun in Austria, the setting was pure horsepower heaven: F1 engines screaming down the street, rally cross beasts throwing dirt, and stock cars rumbling through the crowd. But it was one brief moment—one quick convo—that had fans losing their minds, and it all started with Connor asking Max if he wanted to hop in his #87 car.

Max, flashing a smirk, replied with, “I would like to do it.”

That was all it took. Just six words. No press conference, no media alert. And while it is not unfamiliar to watch Max dip his toes outside of F1 – for his interest in NASCAR isn’t entirely new – its still a pleasant surprise. A few years ago, Verstappen revealed that he likes to race NASCAR stock cars on his simulator, though he admitted practically that it would take a long time to get good at this sport in real life.

In the interview with Dan Katz, he goes on to reveal, “ It’s a completely different discipline. For (Formula One drivers) to get good at it, it will also take quite a bit of time. You know, it’s not easy. It’s the other way around as well for them. To get good in an F1 car or whatever, it takes time.” The Dutchman understands the difference in the skillsets that goes behind racing in NASCAR. But making the switch seems like a far off deal still…

As he gains success in Sim racing, when asked if he would consider a NASCAR appearance, the Dutch driver was quick to respond, saying, “On an F1 calendar? No, no, not for me. I like to do it for fun, online, but not in real life. IndyCar, NASCAR, but I like to watch it, not to drive it myself.” Maybe there’s been a change of heart for the 28-year-old – or maybe the stars haven’t aligned just yet.

The Red Bull Racing driver was recently spotted testing a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife—just weeks before the iconic 24-hour race. While Max used the alias of Franz Hermann, the motorsport world is now buzzing. Given the recent turmoil in the Red Bull garage, is he ready to try his hand at other motorsports?

When asked about the dream matchup – Max vs. Kyle Larson—the F1 champ didn’t flinch and had his take on it straight up: “We should not have the debate because everyone is good in their own right. I wouldn’t be good in dirt. Maybe if I practice… I don’t know. I think at the end of the day, a good racing driver picks up things quite quickly.” While Max understands the complications of NASCAR racing, the moment he dropped that line, it lit up fireworks in the comments!

Fans rally behind Max as he sparks off NASCAR hopes

Within an hour, social media was ablaze with NASCAR and F1 fans rallying around the idea of seeing Max in a stock car. Fans couldn’t help but point to the Red Bull connection. “Red Bull connection only makes sense to see Verstappen in a Project 91 car,“ one user wrote, linking the dots between Max’s current F1 team and the NASCAR project helmed by Trackhouse racing. Project 91 is a Trackhouse initiative to bring international racing stars into the NASCAR Cup Series for select events.

Another fan jumped in, saying, “91 at COTA next year—make it happen.” F1 is familiar with COTA’s Road course and does have some history with it. Even Project 91’s own Instagram admin couldn’t resist jumping in, cheekily commenting, “ @connorzilisch can you give him our number?” It’s not every day Max Verstappen gets a public invite to switch lanes. And then came the fans who saw more than just hyped – they saw potential.

One said: “Out of all the F1 drivers trying Cup, I bet he’d do good. He’d actually have some fenders to rub,“ while another chimed in, “Honestly, I bet Verstappen would do alright. He ain’t scared to rub and bang around a little bit.” So that’s the kind of gritty optimism NASCAR fans live for. After all, Mad Max isn’t afraid of a little door-to-door racing; if anyone from F1 can bring the aggression and car control needed for the Cup series, it’s Verstappen.

Plus, with NASCAR heading to Michigan and Formula 1 making its way to Montréal—just a border apart—the timing has never felt more perfect. Max Verstappen’s tease has already set the Internet on fire, but the question lingers: will he actually suit up and give NASCAR a shot? The fans are ready. Project 91 is waiting. Now all eyes are on Max. Will he make the jump or just keep us guessing a little longer?