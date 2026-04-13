Calls Mount for NASCAR to Dump Next-Gen Car as Fans Propose Demands for a Unique Gen-8

The disconnect is becoming impossible to ignore, and now the fans aren’t sugarcoating it. On one side, NASCAR continues to search for answers within the existing framework, most recently leaning into tire wear as the magic fix. But on the other side, fans and increasingly, drivers aren’t buying it. To them, this feels like treating symptoms and not the disease. And in an honest admission, fans didn’t hesitate to call out for changes.

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So far in 2026, NASCAR has heavily relied on tires to make the difference. Soft compounds, more fall off, more strategy. The idea is simple: if the cars won’t naturally create action, maybe the tires will. But the complaints about the Next Gen car run deeper than just tires.

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Drivers have been raising concerns since the car’s debut, and they haven’t been settled about it. Last year, on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin didn’t just critique the racing; he questioned the entire concept.

“You will not pass when the field runs the same speed. I’ve said this week after week, I don’t know what we expect. This is the car we built. This is what ownership of NASCAR wanted,” Hamlin said, pointing to the core flaw of the next Gen platform.

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That single line cut through everything NASCAR is trying with tires. If the cars are too equal, too dependent on underbody aero, too locked into the same performance window, no amount of tire wear is going to suddenly create overtaking.

Hamlin, even when further describing the car, explained that something was fundamentally misguided in design philosophy, saying NASCAR essentially built a sports car that just doesn’t race well.

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“They wanted to build a sports car, and we’re going to race this sports car on all these different tracks. It just doesn’t race well. I think that there are fixes that we can do to it, but I’m not in charge,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver added.

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Later in the year, Steve O’Donnell had teased the idea of the Gen 8 car being electric, and that’s not exactly what fans or drivers want.

It is a brutal assessment, and one that explains why short tracks like Bristol have taken the biggest hit. The very places that once thrived on contact, rhythm, and driver feel are now being dictated by airflow and clean air dependency.

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And it’s not just about passing; it is about how the car behaves in traffic. Hamlin broke down how the current underbody-focused aero platform actually hurts racing.

Which is why, while NASCAR continues searching for answers in tire compounds, the garage and the fans are starting to think bigger. And that tension could be the defining moment in NASCAR.

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NASCAR fans push for Next-Gen 8 idea

The frustration isn’t simmering anymore; it is boiling over. What started as scattered complaints about NASCAR’s Next Gen car has evolved into a full-blown identity crisis, with fans no longer asking for tweaks but demanding a complete reset.

At the heart of the backlash is a longing for feel, something many fans believe has been engineered out of the current car. One fan’s wish list reads less like a suggestion and more like a blueprint for rebellion.

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“Bring the track bar back, more sidewall, smoother fenders and quarter panels for side force, no splitter, no underbody, skinnier tires, no diffuser, and at minimum 800 horsepower,” they wrote.

It’s a direct rejection of the modern, tightly controlled aero platform in favor of something raw, mechanical, and most importantly, driver-dependent.

Others don’t want evolution; they want a resurrection.

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“Literally just take the O’Rilley car, make it safer, and add 900hp or get rid of the Goodyear tires. General tires are way better,” another fan argues, cutting through the complexity with a simple promise: NASCAR already had something that worked.

Just refine it and don’t reinvent it. That same sentiment spirals into dissatisfaction with suppliers, as even Goodyear isn’t spared.

Yet, amid the anger, there is also creativity; fans aren’t interested in tearing things down, they are trying to build something new. One detailed ideal GEN eight concept blends old-school fundamentals with modern elements.

“Ideal gen 8 features, Track bar rear end, 18 inch wheels with 5 lugs, 900+ hp, Small spoiler, Softer tire, No underfloor,” one fan added.

It is a hybrid vision, acknowledging progress while reclaiming the characteristics that made racing unpredictable.

That hybrid idea becomes even more literal in another fan’s pitch: “They should just Frankenstein the Busch/O’Reilly’s car & the Gen4 car and make it the Gen8 car.”

It is a striking metaphor for stitching together the best part of NASCAR’s past and present to create something that feels alive again.

Nowhere is that frustration more visible than at short tracks. The comparison one fan draws are brutally honest.

“If I wanted to watch Atlanta Traffic, I’d watch Atlanta Traffic, not Bristol with Nex Gen car, but then again, I’m pretty sure there’s more passes on the Atlanta roads,” they said.

That line hits harder than any technical critique. It’s not about specs, it’s about spectacles. And right now, fans feel like they are watching gridlock instead of racing. And then there’s the angle that doesn’t bother dressing itself up as feedback.

“Literally shoot this car into the Sun! It s*** a**,” one fan said.

It’s exaggerated, sure, but it captures the emotional peak of the conversation. This isn’t polite dissatisfaction anymore; it is outright rejection.

Taken together, these reactions paint a clear picture. Fans aren’t united on how NASCAR should fix the problem, but they are overwhelmingly aligned on one thing: it needs fixing.