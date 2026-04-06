Calls Mount for NASCAR to Return to Dirt Racing 4 Years After Labelling Bristol a ‘Failure’

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was 250 laps of pure chaos. Yet it will forever be memorable for the high-intensity drama it had from start to finish. The race was repeatedly interrupted as the dirt surface, seemingly loose and dusty at first, triggered a wave of early pileups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Stage racing just amplified this volatility, with Stages 1 and 2 witnessing constant reshuffling, forcing drivers to maintain their aggressive approach while trying to keep their car on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 29: 12: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Advance My Track Challenge, 18: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M s Messages, 48: Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally during the running of the rain delayed Food City Dirt Race on March 29, 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 29 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Food City Dirt Race Icon2103292930

Tyler Reddick emerged from the clouds of dust as a clear frontrunner, leading the race for 99 laps. Behind the “Zoom,” Reddick was a field of unstable cars sliding through corners and bumping under braking.

Yet the most interesting part of the race was still to come. The closing sequence, with under five laps remaining, showcased a lot of action. Reddick maintained control until Chase Briscoe, attempting a last-corner dive, made contact with Reddick, sending him into the wall. This move instantly reshuffled the order, allowing Kyle Busch, who was distant yet always within striking distance, to immediately inherit the lead and convert it into a fabled victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the exciting finish, the future of the race was going to be in question due to logistical difficulties with the weather and the temporary dirt surface laid over concrete. NASCAR decided to remove the race and leave the Easter weekend off altogether, but fans still remember the race and are asking for dirt racing to be reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia, fracture, and the debate NASCAR never settled

It all started with a reminder from Dirty Mo Media. A simple throwback that reopened the floor for a much larger debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primed by memories of a nostalgic time, a fan commented, “Bristol dirt was fun, the top stock car series in the world should be able to handle 1 dirt race, fans just don’t like change.”

Another pushed it even further, not just defending the concept but even calling for the expansion of it: “I enjoyed the dirt. Wish they would run at least one race on dirt every year. Maybe not Bristol, but another track. Eldora would be fun, but I’m not sure they have the infrastructure or if Tony would even be up for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the fans were so hell-bent on witnessing the spectacle again that the conversation didn’t stay within the Cup Series. “We should go back to a dirt race, but it should be Trucks back at a proper dirt track like Eldora as a one-off during the summer,” a fan added.

Then came the regret, a bit sharper than the rest, as a fan commented, “This could’ve been NASCAR’s next long-term tradition … can’t believe they gave up on it.” And this wasn’t the end of it; the disappointment with NASCAR was palpable as a fan commented, “Your elite level of hatred for anything fun is astounding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the race divided opinions, it certainly was an experience fans loved. There might be a lot of things that need to work out for Bristol to once again see the dirt race, but if it happens, people will certainly enjoy the experience that it has to offer.