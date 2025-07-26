Calls Mount for Suspension as Veteran Richard Childress Driver Wreaks Havoc in Indy

Chaos unfolds at Indy per usual, and once again, Richard Childress Racing finds itself in the thick of it. A caution flew as Aric Almirola and Austin Hill tangled while battling for fourth between turns 3 and 4, turning what had been a fierce scrap into a devastating wreck. Almirola, driving the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, had started the Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from sixth on the grid, while Hill, driving Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21, rolled off from 13th.

As they battled through the mid-pack, Almirola and Hill were jockeying for position just behind the top three. While running side-by-side entering Turns 3-4, Almirola squeezed Hill up the track, which got the 21 loose, but Hill saved it, and then he did something unthinkable, which not only ruined Almirola’s race but Hill’s as well.

Austin Hill right rear hooked Aric Almirola and sent him careening head first into the inside wall as he went spinning around for the 6th caution of the evening. That abruptly interrupted what had been a strategic battle for a top-five positioning.

An irate Almirola keys his radio moments after the wreck, fuming, “If NASCAR is setting a precedent, the 21 shouldn’t be racing next week!” Meanwhile, Hill was quick to defend himself, admitting over the radio, “I couldn’t hang onto it. I was not trying to right rear him.” If that wasn’t enough, NASCAR announced they would hold Austin Hill for 5 laps for his reckless driving. And Hill’s response? “They can go f— themselves.” The wreck derailed both drivers’ afternoons and reignited debate over aggressive racing at Indy, with Richard Childress’s driver caught squarely in the storm.

