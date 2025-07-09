Calls Mount for Truck Series Identity Push Amidst Team Owners’ Growing Survival Scare

The Craftsman Truck Series isn’t what it once used to be. There was a time when the likes of Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, and Greg Biffle made their name in the Truck Series and graduated to the Xfinity and Cup level. But now that transition is rare, not because of the lack of talent, but the loss of identity. Today, race fans are more interested in watching a CARS Tour Late-Model or a dirt race at Tulsa over the Truck Series, and things are not looking up.

Back in the late 90s, the series faced a similar crossroads when sponsorship woes threatened its future. Yet it bounced back with new backing from Craftsman. Today, the stakes are just as high, with the series’ identity and financial health on the line. This didn’t stop the bleeding. Brad Keselowski Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports, prominent teams run by top drivers in the sport. Well, the situation has largely remained the same ever since.

Drivers like Landon Huffman are pushing for a return to the short track roots that made the series special, hoping to reignite its spark. With fans craving that old-school racing vibe and teams fighting to stay afloat, what’s driving this call for change, and how can NASCAR respond?

Team owners’ survival scare: What’s at stake?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is in a tough spot, and team owners are feeling the heat. “The truck series at any well-known local short track would go hard,” Landon Huffman tweeted on July 6, 2025, reminding everyone that the series was “created for short track racing.” This call to return to short tracks isn’t just nostalgia. It’s a response to a growing survival scare.

The series, launched in 1995 to highlight pickup truck racing on short tracks, has drifted toward superspeedways and intermediate tracks. Diluting its unique appeal. Huffman’s plea reflects a broader sentiment: the series needs to reclaim its identity to survive. Why the scare? Purses are shrinking while costs climb. The Daytona race weekend saw the Cup race bump the prize money to $30 million, but the Truck Series event barely crossed the $1 million mark, and that is becoming a norm throughout the season.

Owners like Al Niece of Niece Motorsports are vocal. “We’re running on fumes here, and we need more support,” he said. Rising tire and travel costs exacerbate the issue, forcing teams like TRICON Garage to stretch budgets despite successes with drivers like Corey Heim. The NASCAR world could feel the ripple effects.

Fewer competitive teams and down from 32 full-time entries in 2020 to 28 in 2025. Mean less exciting races, potentially driving away fans and sponsors. This could weaken the series’ role as a driver development pipeline, impacting stars like Ben Rhodes, who rose through the Trucks to win the 2021 championship. But could a bold move by NASCAR turn the tide for the Truck Series?

NASCAR’s new media deal: A lifeline or more pressure

NASCAR’s 2025 media landscape offers both hope and hurdles for the Truck Series. A $7.7 billion media rights deal for 2025-2031 was announced on July 1, 2025. Reports suggest the Truck Series receives 5% of the $1.1 billion per season, down from an estimated 7% in 2020. While Cup and Xfinity races benefit from Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Truck races remain on FS1, with viewership lagging. Even the season opener at Daytona couldn’t attract a million views, and the trend has been the same throughout the year. Yet there’s a glimmer of hope. On June 30, 2025, Dave & Buster’s signed a $500,000 sponsorship with Toni Breidinger and TRICON Garage, a rare boost for a series struggling to attract sponsors.

Breidinger’s deal shows how high-profile partnerships can inject life, but it’s not enough to offset purse cuts. Teams need more visibility to secure funding, as noted by owner David Gilliland. “We’re fighting for every dollar.” The push for short tracks could align with this media shift. Moreover, the arrival of the Ram as the new OEM can also attract sponsors and allow the teams to be more competitive, leading to a better overall product. Tracks like Bristol, with its 2024 Truck race drawing 1.5 million viewers, offer cost-effective venues and fan appeal, potentially attracting sponsors. NASCAR’s challenge is clear: boost the series’ profile or risk losing its unique edge.