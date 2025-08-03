Can Denny Hamlin Conquer Iowa and Overtake HMS Stars for the Regular Season Crown?

Denny Hamlin has never won a Cup Series championship, but that has never stopped him from staying in the fight. He came closest to a title in 2010, entering the Homestead finale with a 15-point lead over Jimmie Johnson. But early contact with Greg Biffle and a late pit call on worn tires cost him. He finished 14th, and Johnson took the championship by 39 points. As the regular season winds down this year, he finds himself once again in the mix.

The next stop for the Cup Series is Iowa Speedway. For Hamlin, the newly repaved short track holds bitter memories. Last year’s Iowa run did more than expose setup issues for Hamlin. It ended in wreckage. On lap 172, he made contact with Kyle Larson, sending both contenders out of the race. The JGR veteran is a short track specialist, and now that the regular season title race is heating up, a win at Iowa could see him gain an edge over his rivals.

Will Iowa become the deciding factor for the regular season championship?

With only four races left, the Cup Series is entering a pressure cooker. The regular-season title fight has turned into a four-way brawl. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin are locked in and separated by just 20 points. That is the tightest margin at this point in the season since 2012.

Iowa Speedway may not have hosted many Cup events. But its impact this year could be massive. As the first stop in the final stretch, Iowa now stands tall. A strong finish here could tip the balance in favor of whoever blinks last. Elliott leads. Byron is only four points behind. Larson trails by 15. And then comes Denny Hamlin, just 20 back. The stage is set. The margins are thin. And Iowa might just blow the doors open on how this regular-season title ends.

Can Denny Hamlin leapfrog the HMS trio and seal the regular season championship?

Denny Hamlin is no stranger to a title hunt. But he is walking into hostile territory in Iowa. He enters just 20 points off Chase Elliott. The dream of clinching the regular-season championship is alive and well. The challenge? Overtaking three Hendrick Motorsports drivers on a track that has already tested him.

Elliott is playing a silent yet effective game of being consistent, whereas Kyle Larson is finally being able to string a couple of strong results after the Double heartbreak. He has scored consecutive top 5 results at Dover and Brickyard. And let’s not forget how dominant he was at Bristol Motor Speedway early in the season.

The weakest link right now among the four drivers is William Byron. The No. 24 team has struggled with consistency, managing only a single top-10 finish in its last five starts. Not the ideal time to hit a slump, and with drivers like Hamlin hot on their heels, Byron could fall off from this race if they don’t turn a corner for good in Iowa.

Can Denny Hamlin leverage his short-track skills to turn the tables at Iowa?

There is one card Hamlin can still play. His short track prowess. Over the years, Hamlin has made a career out of dominating places like Richmond, Martinsville, and Bristol. The tighter the corners, the better he gets. Iowa may be different with its recent repave, but the DNA of a short track remains.

Hamlin’s consistency this season has been impressive. He has stayed within striking distance all year. And with years of playoff experience under his belt, he knows how to run the long game. The only question is whether he summons that experience and resets the narrative?

For context, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry has eight top 5s, including three wins in his last ten short track races. Given the pace and sheer consistency the entire #11 team has shown this season, they do have a genuine shot at taking the lead in the regular season standings after the Iowa race. And who knows, this might propel the team’s charge to ultimately clinch the regular season title.