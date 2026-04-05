Can NASCAR Ever Go Back to Dirt Tracks After Failing Miserably at Bristol? Tony Stewart Might Be the Answer!

Back in 2021, Bristol Motor Speedway rolled the dice and hosted the NASCAR Cup Series race on a dirt track for the first time since 1970. For a while, the experiment worked (or at least held attention) through 2023. Then, NASCAR pulled the plug, returning to the traditional layout from 2024. So what really went wrong? And more importantly, if dirt racing still has a place, could Tony Stewart be the one to bring it back the right way?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the Bristol dirt experiment fell apart

At first, the novelty carried it. When Bristol Motor Speedway went dirt in 2021, it felt fresh, different. It was something NASCAR hadn’t tried in decades. But by 2022 and 2023, that excitement started fading. Viewership dipped, crowd interest cooled, and the “must-watch” factor just wasn’t there anymore.

Then came the biggest headache: the weather. Rain turned races into logistical chaos, leaving the track muddy, visibility compromised, and delays piling up. It wasn’t just inconvenient, but it directly impacted the quality of racing. And speaking of racing, the product itself never quite delivered.

The Next Gen car didn’t suit dirt particularly well, and laying a temporary dirt surface over concrete made it nearly impossible to replicate the feel of a true dirt track. In the end, many fans and teams simply preferred what Bristol does best. High-speed, high-banked concrete chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eldora Speedway: The ‘Gold Standard’ NASCAR walked away from

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one place that proved dirt racing can work in NASCAR after Bristol, it’s Eldora Speedway. Long before Bristol’s experiment, Eldora hosted the Truck Series in races that quickly became fan favorites. Think packed grandstands, authentic slide jobs, and finishes that actually felt like true dirt racing.

The difference? Eldora wasn’t trying to fake it. It’s a purpose-built dirt track, prepped by experts who understand how the surface evolves throughout a race. That meant multiple grooves, real passing opportunities, and drivers able to lean into the craft of dirt racing rather than fight the track itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything Bristol struggled with, Eldora nailed.

Which raises the obvious question: if NASCAR already had a proven formula with the Trucks, why walk away instead of scaling it up to the Cup Series?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Stewart’s role: The missing link?

If NASCAR is serious about getting dirt racing right, it already knows who to call. Tony Stewart, owner of Eldora Speedway since 2004, didn’t just buy the track but actually preserved it. At a time when many historic short tracks were fading away, Stewart stepped in to protect Eldora’s legacy and keep it thriving as one of the premier dirt racing venues in the country.

Under his leadership, Eldora hasn’t just survived. It’s evolved. The track continues to host marquee dirt events, including High Limit Racing, while maintaining the kind of racing surface and atmosphere that purists respect. That consistency comes from Stewart’s deep understanding of dirt racing, not just as a driver, but as someone who knows what makes the product work for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he’s not alone in pushing this vision. Drivers like Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, both widely regarded as elite dirt racers, have openly advocated for a Cup Series race at Eldora. They’ve seen firsthand what authentic dirt racing looks like, and more importantly, what it doesn’t.

That’s where the real difference lies. Bristol was an experiment built on compromise. Eldora represents something proven.

ADVERTISEMENT

If NASCAR wants dirt racing to succeed at the highest level, the path forward isn’t guesswork. Instead, it’s collaborating with people like Tony Stewart, who already know how to get it right.

Why NASCAR still needs dirt racing

At its core, NASCAR was born on dirt. Long before superspeedways and polished intermediate tracks, the sport thrived on raw, unpredictable surfaces that demanded car control and instinct. Bringing dirt back isn’t just about nostalgia, but reconnecting with that identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also taps directly into grassroots racing culture, where short tracks and dirt ovals still dominate local scenes. That connection matters, especially as NASCAR looks to stay relevant to its traditional fanbase.

On top of that, dirt racing offers a completely different challenge. It rewards throttle control, adaptability, and racecraft in ways intermediate tracks simply can’t. In a schedule that can sometimes feel repetitive, dirt adds much-needed variety and unpredictability.

What a proper return would look like

If NASCAR does bring dirt racing back, the blueprint is already clear: NASCAR just needs to avoid past mistakes. First and foremost, no more temporary conversions like Bristol. Covering a concrete track with dirt simply doesn’t replicate the real thing.

Instead, NASCAR should return to purpose-built venues like Eldora Speedway, where the surface, layout, and preparation are designed specifically for dirt racing. Keeping it to one race per season would also help maintain its novelty and prevent overexposure.

Equally important is adapting the cars and rules package to suit dirt conditions. And most importantly, NASCAR needs to lean on experts, from track operators, drivers, and crews who understand dirt racing inside out. From there, they should go one race at a time and keep refining the experience.

The failure of the Bristol dirt experiment doesn’t mean dirt racing itself doesn’t belong in NASCAR. It just means the approach was flawed. The dirt racing concept still works. It just needs to be executed the right way.