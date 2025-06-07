Canadian Driver Lost for Words as NASCAR’s ‘Demolition Derby’ at Michigan Sees a Miracle Winner

Just a few weeks ago at Rockingham, Stewart Friesen stood stunned and battered, both mentally and physically. He’d just climbed out of his damaged truck after a late-race crash. His voice cracked, not just from exhaustion but from heartbreak, as Rajah Caruth spun in front of him, marking yet another DNF for him. “I’ll tell you, the last two weeks, we’ve had really fast trucks but it really makes me question if all these headaches are even freaking worth it anymore,” he told the broadcaster.

His season had been a mess of missed chances and mechanical misery. Atlanta brought him to the brink of victory, only to see Kyle Busch edge him out in a photo finish. In race after race, luck failed him. In qualifying at Rockingham, he hit the wall. The team patched the truck, only for a late-race pile-up to erase all effort. “It’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life, race at this level… I don’t know, maybe not worth it anymore,” Friesen said, clearly torn between love and despair. The fire to keep going flickered dangerously low.

But fast forward a few weeks, and everything changed in Michigan. Michigan International Speedway, under a sunny sky and in front of a crowd filled with flags from both the U.S. and Canada. A race expected to be routine turned into chaos. And from the flames of frustration, Friesen rose. What unfolded was NASCAR’s version of a miracle. In what many are calling a “Demolition Derby,” Stewart Friesen crossed the finish line first. The long winless drought ended, not just with a win, but with one that may have saved his NASCAR career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stewart Friesen’s Wild Win in the Wreck-Filled Warzone

Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan was supposed to be straightforward. It turned out to be anything but. After three chaotic overtimes, Stewart Friesen clinched his first NASCAR Truck Series win since May 2022. He restarted inside row one in the final overtime and surged past Grant Enfinger to steal the checkered flag. It wasn’t domination, it was survival. After 72 winless races, he finally returned to victory lane.

Friesen’s celebration was as wild as the race itself. He climbed the catchfence with arms raised, waving the checkered flag and celebrating with fans who had waited as long as he had. Canadian and American flags waved side by side as he stood there, letting the moment sink in. It wasn’t just a win. It was a release, a statement that he still belonged. After the race, Friesen was still catching his breath. He was emotional as he spoke with the broadcaster.

“I don’t even know what to say. Thank you to Chris, Halmar, Mohawk Northeast, TRD, all great product sponsors, and all these bada– race fans. I know there’s a lot of Canadians, there’s a lot of Americans, everybody’s having a good time together, and that’s what it’s all about, baby, yeah,” he told the interviewer. It had been nearly three years since his last Truck Series win, Texas, 2022. This one wasn’t just overdue. It was a lifeline.

And here’s the thing: Friesen has been grinding all year. He came up just inches short at Atlanta earlier this season in a photo finish against Kyle Busch. He finished just 0.017 seconds behind the Spire Motorsports Truck as Busch clinched a record-extending 67th win. That race, like so many before it, left him empty-handed but determined. In Vegas, he led 14 laps. In Kansas, he broke into the top five. The speed was there. The luck wasn’t until Michigan.

And let’s not forget, this isn’t the only win Friesen has pulled off lately. Just days before Michigan, he won a wild Super DIRTcar Series race at Selinsgrove Speedway. That, too, turned into a wreck-filled battle. Friesen led the final 58 laps and held off a hard-charging Alex Yankowski. “This is my life. Whenever we can come to sprint car country and get a big win, it’s even more special,” he said after that win. That dirt-track win showed he still had it. The Michigan race proved it to the whole NASCAR world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, the Michigan race started tame but exploded late. Corey Heim won both early stages and looked strong. Then chaos struck. A restart on Lap 121 triggered a massive wreck that swallowed up much of the field. Heim, who led 29 laps, finished 18th. Ross Chastain spun out from the lead with 11 laps to go and wound up 26th. Carson Hocevar, who had looked fast all day, finished 11th after a flat tire and a restart violation derailed his run.

The top five were filled with surprise names. Enfinger took second, pole sitter Luke Fenhaus came home third, Ben Rhodes in fourth, and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top five in his first Truck race of the season. LaJoie nearly pulled it off. He led late, but the triple overtime killed his chances. Still, it was a strong finish for the No. 07 truck, one that only two other drivers had taken to the top five all year, Kyle Larson and William Byron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Full results of the 2025 DQS Solutions and Staffing 250: