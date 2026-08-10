“Cannot Be a Splash in the Water”- Ross Chastain Just Answered the Question Everyone’s Been Asking About Trackhouse

Trackhouse Racing was under huge pressure heading into the Iowa race weekend. With the Chase just around the corner, fans have wondered whether Ross Chastain, Connor Zilisch, and Shane van Gisbergen can put themselves in a position to make the cutoff. Now, after its strongest weekend of the season, Chastain believes Iowa cannot be an isolated success.

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“We were going to get asked a lot of questions about the cut, and it just matters. If you go fast and we’ve not been fast enough, like you have all seen it. We haven’t been this fast all season. I would say this was by far our best event, so this cannot be a splash in the water,” Chastain said to Frontstretch after the Iowa Corn 350.

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For much of 2026, Trackhouse, which underwent an operational reset and organizational expansion before the season began, struggled to challenge for wins or secure positions that would allow them to comfortably lock in a spot in the Chase, which is now just three races away. But Iowa gave them a reason to feel confident ahead of this final stretch.

Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch, who have struggled for pace throughout the season, showed genuine speed. Chastain started ninth and finished seventh. It was Trackhouse Racing’s first top-10 result since June 14, when they raced at Pocono.

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Then, Connor Zilisch, the rookie who has struggled immensely with confidence, also delivered a solid performance. He started eighth and crossed the finish line 11th.

Chastain’s chances of making the Chase have also drastically improved. He moved up three places to 18th in the standings, 47 points behind the cutoff. He now has a realistic path to the Chase. But at the same time, he knows that one good weekend cannot undo a season full of inconsistent results, which is why he’s looking to build on this performance over the coming three weeks.

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“I have no idea. I really don’t. I’m gonna take this time to celebrate right now and, like, enjoy this. But quickly on the plane home or in the morning, we’ll be back at the GM Tech Center,” Chastain added in the same interview.

The Trackhouse Racing driver also spoke about the growing collaboration between his side and Chevrolet, which he felt helped them produce this breakthrough.

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The two organizations are geographically close, with their shops only around five miles apart. This, in a way, makes that cooperation even more significant as the pressure builds.

Trackhouse still has three races to turn Iowa’s momentum into something meaningful. Chastain is now within striking distance, while Zilisch’s 11th-place finish provides another positive sign for the organization, even though he is out of postseason contention in 34th place in the standings.

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Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, endured a difficult afternoon and finished 30th. However, the New Zealand driver remains above the Chase cutoff, thanks to his wins at Watkins Glen and Sonoma. He’s 15th in the standings, 18 points ahead of Austin Cindric, who holds the final spot.

Trackhouse could realistically have two of its three drivers qualify for the postseason. But Chastain’s message was clear: Iowa cannot simply be a brief flash of speed. The team has to prove that the improvement was real, repeatable, and capable of carrying him across the cutoff line.