“Can’t Ask for a Better Teammate”- Kyle Larson Shrugs Off Cup Series Curse Dedicating Gateway Triumph to Grieving HMS Star

Kyle Larson’s long-awaited return to Victory Lane finally came at Gateway, bringing an end to a Cup Series drought that had stretched far longer than anyone expected. Larson had not won since May 11, 2025, at Kansas, leaving the Hendrick Motorsports star winless through 51 races. But the No. 5 team finally broke through when it mattered, delivering Larson a much-needed triumph in a chaotic race. Yet his celebration quickly took an emotional turn as Larson dedicated the victory to grieving teammate Alex Bowman.

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“Just proud of my team for working so hard and being so patient throughout the tough times and the winless streak and all of that. Thanks to the fans, my fans, for also being patient with us. How about Hendrick Motorsports! How about Alex Bowman! You can’t ask for a better teammate than him. Gave me the pushes I needed to get clear. So, really wanna dedicate this win to him and his dog Finn passed away a couple of days ago,” Larson said in a post-race interview.

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The victory carried extra weight for Larson after his 51-race winless streak, but his words quickly shifted away from his own drought. Instead, the Hendrick Motorsports driver made Bowman and his late dog Finn the emotional focus of his celebration.

Bowman had finished second behind Larson, helping his teammate during the closing stages as the two Hendrick cars battled at the front. Joey Logano completed the top three, while Larson secured his 33rd career Cup Series victory after leading for 80 laps.

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However, the race was far from straightforward. Gateway had already produced a chaotic afternoon, and the closing laps brought even more uncertainty. On Lap 238, a major incident brought out the red flag and set up an overtime finish. Larson was then tasked with protecting the lead through two separate restarts.

The first overtime restart saw Kyle Larson lead from the outside with Joey Logano on the inside. Larson cleared for the lead on the frontstretch. However, as it happened throughout the race, the restart was short-lived. SVG spun in Turn 1 after contact with Carson Hocevar, which brought out the caution.

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That forced another restart on Lap 246. Larson again started from the outside and Bowman lined up alongside him. Larson once again got the jump and cleared for the lead on the frontstretch. Behind him, Logano pulled alongside Bowman and immediately challenged for second.

Bowman held firm, eventually clearing Logano off Turn 4 and securing second place. That gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish as Larson headed toward the checkered flag.

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One of the biggest reasons Larson was in position to capitalize came much earlier. On Lap 202, his crew elected to put four tires on the No. 5 Chevrolet, while Logano took only two to maintain track position. The decision initially cost Larson some positioning, but the fresh tires gave him the grip he needed when the race entered its chaotic final phase.

Bowman’s presence beside Larson made the win more poignant. Just one day earlier, Bowman shared a series of photos with Finn on Instagram, documenting their years together and writing, “I don’t know how to say this out loud, but last night I lost my best friend. You only get a dog like Finn once in a lifetime. He was just the best.”

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Bowman later admitted that it was difficult for him to even get on the plane and make the trip to Gateway. Despite the personal grief, he still showed up, raced through the difficult weekend and helped Larson secure the victory.