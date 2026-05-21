The Coca-Cola 600 is always one of NASCAR’s toughest weekends. 600 miles, four stages, and a brutal points grind that can completely reshape the championship picture before summer truly begins. For most top drivers, it’s another opportunity to grab momentum. But for Joey Logano, this year’s race arrives with a very different feeling. Instead of talking confidently about contending for wins, the reigning veteran star is openly admitting that his team is already playing catch-up far earlier in the season than expected.

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Joey Logano admits Team Penske’s current status

“I mean it’s the same amount every week. You can’t do more than 100 percent. We’re already at it right? It is hard to find a little more. So, yeah, we’re as focused as we know how to be and do everything we can to make up the deficit that we’re at. Obviously, we’re way behind compared to where we’ve been in the past and where we should be. So we got work to do and hopefully this we can able turn around a little bit.”

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That was a surprisingly blunt admission from Joey Logano ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For a driver who has spent the better part of the last decade consistently near the top of the standings, 2026 has looked unusually messy so far. Through the opening 12 races of the season, the three-time Cup Series champion remains winless and sits 18th in points, currently outside the comfortable playoff position many expected him to occupy by this stage of the year.

The numbers tell the story pretty clearly. Joey Logano has managed just two top-five finishes all season while carrying an average finish of 22.5. This is shockingly low standards for a driver of his caliber and for Team Penske as a whole. Ironically, his best performances came right at the beginning of the year.

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He finished third in the Daytona 500 and later backed that up with another third-place result at Martinsville. But outside those flashes, the season has largely spiraled into frustration. He finished 31st at Phoenix, 33rd at Darlington, 30th at Kansas, 39th at Talladega, 37th at Texas, and 38th at Watkins Glen after a combination of crashes, mechanical issues, poor track position, and race-day struggles repeatedly buried the No. 22 team.

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Now, as Joey Logano heads into Charlotte for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races, the urgency inside the Penske camp suddenly feels far more real than anyone expected entering 2026.

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Logano celebrates with Team Penske

While Joey Logano continues battling through a frustrating 2026 campaign on the racetrack, this week also gave him a chance to step back and reflect on the bigger picture surrounding his career with Team Penske.

The organization recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a special exhibit unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, honoring decades of racing success across multiple disciplines. The display features some of the most iconic cars and moments in Penske history, including championship-winning machinery from Logano’s own Cup Series career.

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For Joey Logano, seeing those cars displayed inside the Hall carried plenty of emotion.

Since joining Team Penske in 2013, he has delivered 35 Cup Series victories and three championships, helping cement himself as one of the defining drivers of the modern Penske era. During the unveiling event, Logano spoke about the pressure and responsibility that comes with driving for one of NASCAR’s most decorated organizations, while also emphasizing that no achievement in the sport happens individually.

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Every win, championship, and milestone, he explained, reflects the work of countless team members who helped build the Penske legacy over six decades. Ironically, the celebration also arrives during one of the more difficult stretches of Logano’s recent career. Entering the weekend, he sits 38 points below the playoff cutline, placing added pressure on the upcoming races to reverse momentum before the postseason picture becomes even tighter.

Still, the Hall of Fame exhibit served as a reminder that Team Penske’s history has always been built on resilience, adaptability, and long-term success. These are the exact qualities Joey Logano desperately hopes can help spark a turnaround over the second half of the 2026 season.