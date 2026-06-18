“Can’t…Imagine The Guts It Takes”- Kevin Harvick Offers Rare Glimpse Into Brexton Busch’s Healing With Heartbreaking Memorial Admission

Kyle Busch’s father, Tom, began a racing legacy when he took his sons to racing from an early age, and Kyle made sure that the legacy was carried on to future generations. Brexton Busch, just 11-years-old, has managed to gather some of the most impressive wins at the grassroots level, and at such a young age, he is continuing to grow. But for Kevin Harvick, he happened to see a different kind of maturity during Kyle Busch’s memorial service.

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Brexton Busch’s maturity impresses Kevin Harvick

“Brexton is a strong kid. When I went to the [Kyle Busch memorial] service and heard him speak, I can’t even imagine the guts that it takes,” Harvick said earlier.

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Kyle Busch’s shocking passing put the NASCAR world on hold. He was one of the most popular and competitive drivers of all time, and he was building a racing legacy through his family. But his passing has put his entire family, including his wife, Samantha, under massive pressure.

But Brexton Busch, as Kevin Harvick mentioned, has been extremely mature, which was shocking to many, considering his young age. But it didn’t come as a surprise. Even during the special tribute that NASCAR paid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier, before the start of the Coca-Cola 600, Samantha Busch broke down in tears as Brexton continued to support her emotionally. This gesture of his was appreciated all across social media, as Brexton carried the emotional burden of his father’s passing so maturely, despite being so heartbreaking.

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The Busch family had always been extremely close. In fact, Brexton trained under his father’s guidance for the longest time, and the family had celebrated his 11th birthday just days before Busch’s health went into a serious condition. Understandably, it has been difficult for the family, especially Brexton. But like his father, he didn’t wait for a long time to return to the track, and was soon spotted racing the Cook Out Summer Shootout at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I thought he was going to win. He led all the way until the final lap. I felt so bad for him. It was a great race to the checkered flag,” Kevin Harvick noted of his performance.

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As mentioned, Brexton has proven to be extremely competitive, and even though he was running this race just weeks after his father’s passing, he managed to lead laps before dropping down to sixth for the final finish. Sixth place was a rarity for Brexton, who typically wins.

He has previously won the event in the Bandolero and Young Lions divisions. However, those are far from being the only wins in his career. Ever since he began racing professionally at the young age of just six years, Brexton Busch has been winning. In 2021, his first year, Brexton won nine races across six tracks, and last year, he claimed both the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Championship and his first Golden Driller.

His victories did not come as a surprise to most; after all, it was Kyle Busch who trained him, well under his own methods. Many assumed Kyle went easy on his son. He didn’t.

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Having spent all of those years racing, Kyle Busch knew exactly when he had to be tough on his son, and he did that very well. In a viral clip, Kyle pointed out the exact issues with Brexton’s driving in a particular race. As it seemed, the 10-year-old (at the time) had complained about his car having some issues on the track, but Kyle made him realize that he could have still gained some time.

“You’re just slow. And it’s not to be mean and not to be rude, I have to be able to tell you,” he was heard saying in the clip.

Now that Kyle Busch is no more, Brexton would have to carry on this journey alone. However, he still has the immense support from his family, including his uncle, Kurt Busch. There seems to be no doubt that Brexton would make his NASCAR debut in the future, and when he does, he will be greeted by the #8, which Richard Childress Racing retired temporarily in Kyle’s honor.