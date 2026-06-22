“Can’t Say on Camera”- Kevin Magnussen Slams Noah Gragson Following Toxic Garage Brawl

Kevin Magnussen’s NASCAR debut had almost everything: a fastest-lap bonus point, a top-20 run for most of the afternoon, a late gamble on old tires that cost him track position, and a 27th-place finish in the No. 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet. But none of it was what he wanted to talk about afterward. The veteran driver was taken aback – he had never been part of such an altercation before, by his own admission – as he got into a furious verbal spat with Noah Gragson.

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Kevin Magnussen’s first NASCAR feud

After the Anduril 250 race, Frontstretch asked Kevin Magnussen a simple question: “What did Noah Gragson have to say?” And Magnussen didn’t hesitate: “A whole lot of stuff that I can’t say on camera.”

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But here’s what happened.

Gragson, already changed into street clothes, was waiting for Magnussen on pit road.

“What the f—ing is your problem?” he asked Magnussen, followed by “You guys come over here, you f—ing drive off into the corner, just because you got fenders on it.”

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Magnussen wasn’t interested in calming things down either. “Get the f— out of my face,” he said, asking Gragson to “f— off.”

As Gragson argued further, the Dane simply told him, “My problem is you in my face. You don’t understand English, or what? I’m saying f— off.”

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At this point, a PR rep had to step in and separate them. The confrontation lasted around 90 seconds before both eventually walked away. Thankfully, it never became physical, even as the frustration had been building all day long.

Their first major incident came on Lap 25. Kevin Magnussen, outbraking Gragson, tagged the back of the No. 4 as it entered the corner after. Retaliation and hard racing ensued for several laps. What had begun as a duel for 32nd place quickly turned personal as the two slammed doors down the straight and Gragson blocked forcefully.

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Then, Gragson pushed Magnussen in the last chicane at one point. Later in the race, they found each other again. Gragson got ahead of him as the field attempted to dodge a spinning Tyler Reddick. However, Magnussen was back on his bumper with just a few laps remaining in Stage 2 and almost half of the race left.

They were fighting for 15th place this time. As they entered the long, sweeping Turn 4, Kevin Magnussen passed Noah Gragson and made contact once again. That ended it (finally). Gragson spun and slammed the wall, suffering race-ending damage and finishing P35 in a DNF effort. On the other hand, Magnussen proceeded and finished his Cup debut on the lead lap in P27. Afterward, Kevin Magnussen didn’t hide how he viewed the battle.

“I mean, he was playing a bit stupid out there. He could have had a good race, but, he chose not to. Look, I felt like I was in a fist fight the whole, the whole way to race through…you can’t mess around, you’ll find out.”

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For Gragson, heated post-race confrontations aren’t exactly new territory either. One of the most memorable came after a NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where an aggressive on-track battle spilled onto pit road with Ross Chastain. Gragson confronted Chastain over the contact, grabbed at his firesuit, and verbally challenged him before Chastain responded with a punch to the face.

Crew members and security quickly stepped in before things escalated further. Compared to that moment, San Diego stopped short of becoming physical. But it showed that Gragson isn’t afraid to carry race frustrations beyond the checkered flag. For a driver making his first Cup start, Kevin Magnussen got a quick lesson in NASCAR garage culture.

And based on his reaction afterward, it’s one he won’t forget anytime soon.