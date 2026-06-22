Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNASCAR

“Can’t Say on Camera”- Kevin Magnussen Slams Noah Gragson Following Toxic Garage Brawl

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vikrant Damke

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 22, 2026 | 12:54 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

“Can’t Say on Camera”- Kevin Magnussen Slams Noah Gragson Following Toxic Garage Brawl

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vikrant Damke

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 22, 2026 | 12:54 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Kevin Magnussen’s NASCAR debut had almost everything: a fastest-lap bonus point, a top-20 run for most of the afternoon, a late gamble on old tires that cost him track position, and a 27th-place finish in the No. 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet. But none of it was what he wanted to talk about afterward. The veteran driver was taken aback – he had never been part of such an altercation before, by his own admission – as he got into a furious verbal spat with Noah Gragson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kevin Magnussen’s first NASCAR feud

After the Anduril 250 race, Frontstretch asked Kevin Magnussen a simple question: “What did Noah Gragson have to say?” And Magnussen didn’t hesitate: “A whole lot of stuff that I can’t say on camera.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But here’s what happened.

Gragson, already changed into street clothes, was waiting for Magnussen on pit road.

“What the f—ing is your problem?” he asked Magnussen, followed by “You guys come over here, you f—ing drive off into the corner, just because you got fenders on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Magnussen wasn’t interested in calming things down either. “Get the f— out of my face,” he said, asking Gragson to “f— off.”

As Gragson argued further, the Dane simply told him, “My problem is you in my face. You don’t understand English, or what? I’m saying f— off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, a PR rep had to step in and separate them. The confrontation lasted around 90 seconds before both eventually walked away. Thankfully, it never became physical, even as the frustration had been building all day long.

Their first major incident came on Lap 25. Kevin Magnussen, outbraking Gragson, tagged the back of the No. 4 as it entered the corner after. Retaliation and hard racing ensued for several laps. What had begun as a duel for 32nd place quickly turned personal as the two slammed doors down the straight and Gragson blocked forcefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Gragson pushed Magnussen in the last chicane at one point. Later in the race, they found each other again. Gragson got ahead of him as the field attempted to dodge a spinning Tyler Reddick. However, Magnussen was back on his bumper with just a few laps remaining in Stage 2 and almost half of the race left.

They were fighting for 15th place this time. As they entered the long, sweeping Turn 4, Kevin Magnussen passed Noah Gragson and made contact once again. That ended it (finally). Gragson spun and slammed the wall, suffering race-ending damage and finishing P35 in a DNF effort. On the other hand, Magnussen proceeded and finished his Cup debut on the lead lap in P27. Afterward, Kevin Magnussen didn’t hide how he viewed the battle.

“I mean, he was playing a bit stupid out there. He could have had a good race, but, he chose not to. Look, I felt like I was in a fist fight the whole, the whole way to race through…you can’t mess around, you’ll find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gragson, heated post-race confrontations aren’t exactly new territory either. One of the most memorable came after a NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where an aggressive on-track battle spilled onto pit road with Ross Chastain. Gragson confronted Chastain over the contact, grabbed at his firesuit, and verbally challenged him before Chastain responded with a punch to the face.

Crew members and security quickly stepped in before things escalated further. Compared to that moment, San Diego stopped short of becoming physical. But it showed that Gragson isn’t afraid to carry race frustrations beyond the checkered flag. For a driver making his first Cup start, Kevin Magnussen got a quick lesson in NASCAR garage culture.

And based on his reaction afterward, it’s one he won’t forget anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Vikrant Damke

1,648 Articles

Vikrant Damke is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports, covering the Cup Series Sundays desk with a unique blend of engineering fluency and storytelling depth. He has carved out a niche decoding the data behind the Next Gen car and leading discussions on horsepower parity. Vikrant’s reporting also captures NASCAR’s generational pulse, from the karting successes of Brexton Busch to Keelan Harvick’s rapid rise, illustrating how legacy and innovation collide on race days. With his published work reaching a readership of over 1.5 million, Vikrant’s insights have been recognized and shared by fans and top NASCAR personalities alike. His journalistic approach combines technical knowledge with a keen narrative sense, delivering compelling coverage of on-track and off-track events that resonate across the racing community.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Shreya Singh

Related Stories