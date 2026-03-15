Carl Edwards’ NASCAR Legacy to Return as Toyota Signs Star Kid Days After Keelan Harvick

About a month ago, Toyota Racing Development made headlines by signing rising youngster Keelan Harvick, bringing the third-generation racer into its development pipeline. The move signaled Toyota’s growing focus on grooming the next wave of talent through late model competition with support from Kevin Harvick. But that wasn’t the only legacy name entering the Toyota ladder. Just days later, another familiar NASCAR surname quietly appeared. And this time it was tied to the son of Carl Edwards.

Carl Edwards steps back into the racing world

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was about to throw up this morning. I was so nervous, and really I’m here because of my son, because of that love for the sport, it’s so great to watch,” said Carl Edwards as he made his way through the IndyCar paddock for the inaugural Arlington Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former NASCAR Cup Series star wasn’t there as a driver or analyst. Instead, he was simply a racing dad, nervously watching from the sidelines as his son, Michael Edwards, competed in the season opener of the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America GR Cup Series. Michael, who races a Toyota GR86 in the Am class, took on the tight 14-turn, 2.73-mile street circuit in Arlington while his father worked as his spotter from the horseshoe section of the track.

For fans, the moment carried a deeper layer of nostalgia. Edwards’ appearance around the paddock marked a rare public racing connection for the 28-time Cup Series winner, who stepped away from NASCAR at the height of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in January 2017, Edwards stunned the racing world by announcing his sudden retirement at just 37 years old. The decision came shortly after his Championship 4 appearance in the 2016 season, when he was still firmly among the sport’s elite drivers. Rather than chasing more trophies, Carl Edwards chose to step away, citing the need to prioritize health, safety, and family life, while also feeling content with what he had already achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly a decade later, that choice is coming full circle. Instead of competing for championships himself, Carl Edwards is now watching the next generation of his family begin carving out its own racing journey.

When Edwards reflected on his complicated friendship with Kurt Busch

ADVERTISEMENT

Time has a way of softening even the fiercest rivalries, and few stories in NASCAR show that better than the evolving relationship between Carl Edwards and Kurt Busch. When Busch was inducted during the NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony, Edwards didn’t shy away from acknowledging both the rivalry and the respect that eventually grew between them.

“He is literally just one of the hard-nosed toughest competitors there is. And you know he paved the way for me at Roush in a number of ways. I benefited from his time there a lot. And we rubbed each other the wrong way for a number of years,” Edwards said during the ceremony. “But towards the end of my career, we actually started to get along really well. I considered him one of my best friends in the garage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Busch’s fiery reputation has long been part of NASCAR lore. One of the earliest examples came during the 2002 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he famously gestured angrily at Jimmy Spencer on track. Years later, another controversy erupted in 2011 when Busch delivered a profanity-laced rant directed at the media.

His rivalry with Edwards also had its share of flashpoints. During the 2010 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Busch turned left and made contact with Edwards’ car in a tense moment between the two competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet those clashes also helped sharpen Edwards’ racecraft. Over time, he learned to battle Busch head-on and often came out on top. At Richmond Raceway in 2013, Edwards beat Busch’s Chevrolet after leading twice for 46 of the race’s 400 laps. Three years later, in his final full-time season, Edwards again outdueled both Busch brothers at the same track.

In the end, what began as a heated rivalry matured into genuine respect and was proof that even NASCAR’s toughest battles can eventually turn into lasting friendships.