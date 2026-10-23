Being a young driver at JR Motorsports means working with one of NASCAR’s most recognizable names. But according to CARS Tour champion Caden Kvapil, having Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner does not mean every conversation feels like a meeting with a racing legend.

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Speaking to Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton on SPEED With Harvick and Buxton, Kvapil revealed details of his connection with the former Cup driver and CARS Tour co-owner.

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One might imagine a high-profile name such as Earnhardt to be described as someone who is only available during working hours or when the subject is racing. That is not the case here, as Kvapil explains.

“You can really just call him whenever and do whatever you want and hang out,” he said in a short clip of the interview shared on X.

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For a young racer trying to build a career, that kind of access can make a difference. Earnhardt is not simply the name attached to the team. Kvapil says he is someone drivers can approach, spend time with and learn from without feeling as though every interaction has to be strictly professional.

A detail that stood out in Kvapil’s account was that Earnhardt had visited the shop that morning, looked over the cars, and stopped to say hello.

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There was no major team announcement or formal meeting behind the visit. It was simply Earnhardt spending time around the people and cars that make up his racing operation. This informal approach is part of why their relationship has developed so naturally, according to Kvapil.

The CARS Tour champion also explained that working alongside Earnhardt can be useful on the track. Earnhardt’s racing background gives him plenty of knowledge to share, but Kvapil’s comments suggest that it is his willingness to have a conversation that makes the relationship work.

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A famous name might bring attention to a team, but an approachable owner can make a huge difference for the people driving and working on its cars.

Interestingly, Kvapil also spoke about what happens outside the track and workshop.

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“We sometimes play video games at night,” he said, adding that his older brother, Carson Kvapil, spends more time doing so with Earnhardt.

He also went ahead and added, “He’s really easy to talk to and he’s always down to have a conversation no matter what it’s about. It’s a lot of fun working with Dale. He’s a really close friend of mine. Mine and Carson’s.”

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This aspect is notable given the difference in their careers and experience. Earnhardt spent years competing at NASCAR’s highest level before transitioning into team ownership and broadcasting, while the Kvapil brothers are still working to establish themselves in the sport.

Yet, from Caden’s perspective, those differences do not create distance between them. Earnhardt comes across as a normal person who enjoys spending time with the people around him.

For young drivers, that personal connection can make it easier to ask questions, discuss a difficult race or learn from someone who has experienced the sport from several different positions. Kvapil did not describe any formal lesson or grand moment. His point was much simpler: working with Earnhardt is fun because talking to him feels natural.

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Kvapil’s strongest observation, however, was about Earnhardt’s love for racing at every level.

“He loves racing in general. Loves grassroots racing, O’Reilly racing, cup racing. He’s all in,” Kvapil said. “There’s not many people that are more all in.”

This is particularly visible in Earnhardt’s continued involvement in Late Model Stock Cars and the CARS Tour, the grassroots series he co-owns with Harvick, Justin Marks and Jeff Burton. He is not limited to watching NASCAR’s higher levels or managing his team’s operations from a distance. He continues to get behind the wheel himself on certain occasions.

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A recent example came at Newport Speedway, where Earnhardt drove his Sun Drop Chevrolet in a Late Model Stock feature and finished ninth. In his Dale Jr. Debrief video, he described the outing as “a blast to drive,” pointing to the multiple racing grooves and the opportunity for close competition.

This matches Kvapil’s description of Earnhardt. The former Cup Series driver does not need to compete full-time to remain connected to racing. He can run grassroots events, follow his drivers’ progress and still enjoy the competition himself.

It also helps explain why Earnhardt’s relationship with the Kvapil brothers extends beyond the usual boundaries of a team owner. They share an interest that reaches from local short tracks to NASCAR’s national series.

The relationship comes at a busy time for JR Motorsports’ Late Model operation. Kvapil earned the 2026 CARS Tour Late Model Stock championship in the No. 88, adding another title to a program that has helped young drivers develop their careers.

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The season finale at South Boston Speedway offered a glimpse of the competitive environment inside the team. Short Track Scene raised the possibility that Treyten Lapcevich, who won on his debut for JRM, is expected to share the No. 8 car with Earnhardt next season, while Kvapil is set to return to the No. 88 to defend his title, barring an opportunity to move up to a national touring series.

Earnhardt’s fame could easily make him a distant figure inside his own team. Kvapil describes something different: a familiar face in the shop, a friend who is willing to talk, and a racer who enjoys everything from grassroots competition to the Cup Series.