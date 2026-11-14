Carson Hocevar Adds Cleetus McFarland’s Le Mullet Trophy to His Resume Days After Championship Finale

Carson Hocevar had a rather different use for his front bumper on Friday night. Just five days earlier, the Spire Motorsports driver had watched the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from the sidelines. Now, he was back racing, trading paint with familiar faces and chasing another win. This time, his teammate was YouTuber and racer Cleetus McFarland, and the prize was the Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets trophy at the Freedom Factory.

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When McFarland brought up the contact during their post-race conversation, Carson Hocevar had a timely response.

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“Yeah, I’m glad it was the front bumper. The back bumper was pretty expensive last time I used that, so that was a lot of fun. It was fun beating up with these guys, and I ran into a lot of guys all season, but they’re laughing about it now, so this is a lot of fun. I appreciate that, man.”

The joke was difficult to miss. Hocevar was referring to his Martinsville Speedway incident with Austin Cindric, which had cost him considerably more than a position on the track.

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After repeatedly brake-checking the Team Penske driver during the November 1 race, Hocevar received a $100,000 fine and a 25-point penalty from NASCAR. The incident also destroyed the front of Cindric’s car, leaving him with a DNF and a 36th-place finish.

His own team went further, suspending him for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That decision was particularly significant because it came from Spire Motorsports itself. Co-owner Jeff Dickerson said the incident failed to meet the organization’s standards for its drivers. Justin Haley subsequently took over the No. 77 Chevrolet. Carson Hocevar accepted responsibility, admitting,

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“I crossed the line with my on-track actions.”

There was another side to the situation, though. Hocevar’s aggressive approach had made him one of the more talked-about drivers in the Cup Series. His run-ins with Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith and other competitors had repeatedly put his driving style under scrutiny. NASCAR also had to address where aggressive racing ended and unsportsmanlike conduct began.

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During his November 6 State of the Sport address, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell acknowledged Hocevar’s popularity with fans while recognizing that his on-track behavior needed work.

He did not announce a new disciplinary policy targeting Carson Hocevar. Instead, his comments reflected the challenge NASCAR faces with a driver who attracts attention but has also generated repeated controversy.

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Hocevar offered his own perspective during the same period, saying, “Badasses make moves going forward, not backwards.” It was a pointed remark from a driver who had just learned how quickly an on-track decision could affect an entire team’s championship weekend.

At the Freedom Factory, however, contact was part of the attraction. The 2.4-hour event uses modified Ford Crown Victoria cars on a 3/8-mile oval, with a backstretch chicane adding another obstacle. Hocevar and McFarland had already won the previous year’s race, making Friday’s result their second consecutive victory.

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Their 2025 win had come by just 1.112 seconds over Greg Biffle and Squirrel McNutt. This time, McFarland handled the opening stint before handing the car over to Hocevar. He later described his contribution rather generously.

“Hey, this guy did a great job. Basically, for me, it was a cheat code. All I did was drive for like 35 minutes safely, handed it off to my boy, and we got another Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets win.”

Carson Hocevar still had work to do. Ty Dillon, sharing his car with his father Mike Dillon, was leading when the final lap began. Hocevar moved him aside, but Dillon fought back into Turn 1. He then ran wide approaching the chicane, allowing Hocevar to recover and reclaim the lead.

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Denny Hamlin, partnered with Alex Presley, finished third. Ryan Preece also challenged near the front before spinning into the backstretch tires in his backup car.

For Carson Hocevar, the trophy adds another chapter to a season that has rarely lacked drama. His Martinsville punishment remains a serious reminder of the consequences attached to his driving.

Yet, at the Freedom Factory, he found himself racing his rivals again, now with a different understanding of where the bumper belonged.