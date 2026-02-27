Carson Hocevar Crushes Hendrick Motorsports Rumors With Bold NASCAR Future Confession

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alex Bowman can finally breathe easier, and it’s because of Carson Hocevar. For months, rumors around Hendrick Motorsports fueled speculation that Bowman’s No. 48 seat could eventually go to the 23-year-old rising star. The chatter only intensified as Hocevar’s profile grew. Now, Hocevar has shut it down. He made it clear where his loyalty stands, putting an end to one of the most persistent storylines in the garage.

Speaking to Kenny Wallace, the No. 77 Spire Motorsports driver made it clear he is not leaving Jeff Dickerson’s organization anytime soon.

“I mean, I signed a very long-term paper at Spire,” Hocevar said matter-of-factly. “I am there for the next decade. I asked in the contract negotiations, I think I asked during the negotiations basically if it could just not even say a year, it would just be like, ‘If I have a pulse, I’ll race for Jeff Dickerson.’”

The recent contract extension is proof in the pudding. The decade-long contract, announced in early February 2026, underscores Spire’s confidence in the Michigan native after his strong performances in the NASCAR Cup Series since becoming a full-time competitor in 2024.

While the exact financial terms have not been disclosed, the deal’s duration is notable, extending at least through the late 2020s and making it one of the most significant long-term commitments for a mid-tier Cup Series program.

Across his first two full seasons at Spire, the 23-year-old has earned a Busch Light Pole Award, multiple runner-up finishes, and a career-high tally of laps led, helping elevate both his profile and the organization’s competitiveness on the NASCAR circuit.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

“Jeff, you know Dickerson and, I mean, they’re growing,” he said. “With Dan Towriss and Jeff Dickerson, I have two of what I think are the best owners. He has so much trust in Jeff Dickerson to run the show, run the NASCAR program, and run Spire exactly how he wants, getting the best people and the best cars.”

Moreover, the No. 77 team has been strong in the opening rounds of the 2026 season. As he chases his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, Hocevar’s speed has been evident, highlighted by a second-place finish in the Daytona Duel and a fourth-place run at Atlanta last week.

In the Daytona 500, the 23-year-old was leading on the final lap before being taken out from the lead, showcasing his competitiveness early in the season.

Good things take time, and a maiden Cup Series victory appears to be within reach. This quiets speculation linking Hocevar to Rick Hendrick’s camp. Much of the talk stems from his rapid rise and the common industry narrative that elite young drivers eventually gravitate toward powerhouse teams like Hendrick Motorsports, which has dominated NASCAR for years.

But Hocevar has flipped that narrative. As he heads to the third race of the year at COTA, the No. 77 driver is not showing signs of slowing down, maintaining his aggressive racing style. COTA has historically been a challenge for the Michigan native, but with speed, momentum, and determination on his side, Hocevar looks ready for the fight.

Can Hocevar redeem himself at COTA?

Atlanta may have reshaped perceptions of Carson Hocevar after his late-race contact sent Christopher Bell into the outside wall, even as the young driver fought back to secure a fourth-place finish. But with the spotlight now shifting to Circuit of the Americas, Hocevar’s focus is clear: build on the speed he has shown without triggering another controversy that follows him from week to week.

Road and street courses have historically been a challenge for him. On these layouts, his results have typically landed in the low 20s, and COTA has presented its own steep learning curve. In two previous starts at the Austin road course, the No. 77 driver has yet to crack the top 13, finishing 22nd in 2024 and holding a 17.5 average finish at the venue. This weekend, however, presents an opportunity to flip that narrative, convert raw pace into stage points, and deliver a finish that reflects the progress his team believes it has made.

“Our guys on the No. 77 team have done a great job this year building us fast Camaros, and I don’t see that changing this week. Of all the road courses, this is definitely the one that has been the most challenging for me,” he said. “We always qualify well on road courses. The goal for Sunday is to keep it on the asphalt and not make mistakes. If we can keep it clean, we’ll maximize our day and come out of the weekend with a solid points day.”

Given the lingering fallout from Atlanta, where his overtime move drew sharp criticism from veterans, the 23-year-old’s emphasis on minimizing mistakes carries added weight. COTA demands precision more than bravado, meaning the task ahead is less about dialing back his aggression and more about refining it, attacking when it matters while avoiding the split-second decisions that turn speed into headlines for the wrong reasons.