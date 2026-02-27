Carson Hocevar Dares Rivals to ‘Settle the Score’ After His Controversial Atlanta Move Triggered Revenge Calls

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220147

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220147

Carson Hocevar kept his unapologetic behavior intact as the Spire Motorsports driver challenged his rivals to act on the recent Atlanta wreck. Hocevar’s comments came a few days after he triggered a huge wreck at the EchoPark Speedway, and Denny Hamlin responded.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Hocevar Remains Nonchalant Despite Serious Threats

In a recent interview with Dirty Mo Media, the Spire man looked nonchalant as he steered clear of any fear from the track. By holding an apology as a tool, the #77 driver wants to get away after an unintentional wreck.

“Anytime I do it unintentionally, right? I’m just like, man, I’m sorry. “Like there was, there was a tension,” Hocevar said. “I used the example in SiriusXM of just like, man, everybody, when you go skeet shooting, you might shoot 10 feet off or five feet off or even close. But the intention is you’re going out there to hit the thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Hocevar highlighted that he often tries to take the smallest of openings and bank on the Next Gen cars, which reward a bit of wreck or two. Here’s what he further stated on this:

“There’s the intention that barely started open, there’s one inch, I think I can make it happen and barely squeeze in and kind of rub off on them and be fine because that’s what the next gen seems to reward. These cars are kind of indestructible, and they reward that a little bit. If anybody wants to, per se, settle the score, that’s the intention, and I feel like that’s two points on the score part versus my maybe one, you know what I mean? And then we’re not really even.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR All-Star Open May 18, 2025 North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar 77 during NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro North Wilkesboro Speedway North Carolina USA.

Notably, Carson Hocevar’s statement comes a few days after he wrecked Christopher Bell during the Autotrader 400 at the EchoPark Speedway. Nearing the end of the race, Hocevar was trailing Bell, and this was when he saw an opening and tried to fit his car into it, and bumped draft the Joe Gibbs Racing star.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Hocevar hit Bell’s left rear and spun him to crash against the sidewall. Hocevar, however, went on to continue the race and came home in fourth place, whereas Bell wrapped up his day in 21st place.

While Bell did not blame Hocevar initially for the wreck, as he had yet to watch the footage, Denny Hamlin, however, did not keep quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin warned Carson Hocevar of a similar incident

Denny Hamlin, the teammate of Christopher Bell at Joe Gibbs Racing, delivered a stern warning for Carson Hocevar after the Atlanta wreck. Holding the Spire driver accountable for the incident and warning him of a similar encounter, Hamlin said on the recent Actions Detrimental podcast,

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’ll be in a position where he thinks he’s about to win, and then someone will decide that he’s not going to. And that’s going to suck for him and his team on that day.”

As a consequence of Hocevar’s wreck, Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, went on to win the race for the second consecutive time. Despite that, Hamlin shared his stern take on the Spire driver.

Notably, Carson Hocevar is notorious for his aggressive moves and unapologetic behavior on and off the track, and as a result, the #77 driver earned himself the nickname ‘Hurricane Hocevar.’ With that said, it will be interesting to see if Hamlin and Co. manage to teach Hocevar a ‘lesson’ in the upcoming races.