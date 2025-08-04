Carson Hocevar Deemed ‘Next Kyle Busch’ As Many Question His Presence in NASCAR

In a sport searching for its next big personality, one rising driver has become impossible to ignore on and off the track. Carson Hocevar’s journey from quarter-midget champion at age seven to NASCAR Cup Series regular is a story of raw talent. After claiming multiple Berlin Raceway titles and ARCA poles in 2018-19, he joined Spire Motorsports and immediately made waves, earning the 2024 Rookie of the Year with six Top 10s and a podium at Watkins Glen. In 2025, he secured his first Cup pole at the Würth 400 in Texas with a blistering 28.175-second lap, beating William Byron by .014 seconds. Denny Hamlin has gone on record calling him a “superstar in waiting,” and noted that it is only a matter of them before Hocevar breaks through for his first Cup win. But alongside the ascent, tension has brewed on the track, sometimes even boiling over.

Aggression has defined Hocevar’s driving style, and not always in a good way. At Iowa, a multi-car dust-up during Stage 2 ended with him slamming into the outside wall after contact with John Hunter Nemechek. Hocevar’s radio burst, “ugh, I just have fu—-g idiots around me…tired of this shit,” was a raw moment that amplified the chaos of race day. Beyond Iowa, at Atlanta, he admitted in interviews. “I had to be aggressive and make some drivers uncomfortable,” referencing spats with established names, including Ryan Blaney. In Mexico City, after a tangle with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Hocevar became embroiled in post-race drama and joked about fleeing Mexico, prompting a fine and mandatory sensitivity training for disparaging live-stream comments. These clashes bring into question the core issue as fans deem Hocevar the “next Kyle Busch.”

The tension centers on a pointed debate, as an insider posted on X, asking fans, “Do you think @CarsonHocevar is good for @nascar?” His supporters argue that he injects unpredictability and passion into a sport many feel is lacking star power. His detractors see a young driver who stains his rising profile with unbecoming outbursts and avoidable conflicts. While he remains winless in the Cup, his consistent top 10 and pole performances suggest big results are imminent. Hamlin even suggested he could be considered among “the five or six” future elite of the sport. And this conversation inevitably draws attention to NASCAR’s broader image problem, with too many “vanilla” drivers failing to inspire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

NASCAR veterans have often lamented the absence of memorable characters in recent years. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Austin Hill have all suggested that without strong personalities, the sport suffers in fan engagement. Hamlin even opined, “Lack of stars. No one even knows who the stars of our sport are now. They only know the old names. This comes from a list of issues but until we actually have ‘superstars,’ our sport will always be niche.” NASCAR once thrived on drivers who hated each other on Sunday and sold tickets by Wednesday, but the current roster has fewer combustible careers. Hocevar’s willingness to be aggressive, his brash radio moments, and public scrums sit in stark contrast to the vanilla approach that frustrates some insiders. He may alienate some, but his critics conceded that ‘at least people remember him,’ something sanitized racing hasn’t delivered in years.

His new nickname, “Hurricane Hocevar,” was widely embraced for destroying everything in his way, perfect for a driver who never lacks action. His unapologetic messages and social media feuds have sparked endless discussion among fan forums and threads, with some thinking that he is exactly what NASCAR needs to shake out blandness and drive ratings up. But others are still skeptical.

Reactions pour in as opinions split down the middle for Carson Hocevar

One fan echoed widespread frustration with NASCAR, writing, “NASCAR’s disturbing lack of star power needs to be filled somehow. Give me a guy going bonkers every week who genuinely seems to LOVE racing over 3/4 of this milquetoast field.” This sentiment especially gained traction after recent races featuring wild multi-car brawls and unpredictable aggression, moments fans say have become rare in today’s ‘neutral’ Cup environment. Sanitized pressers and politically safe drivers leave many races feeling sterile, while past figures like Ross Chastain or Denny Hamlin are remembered precisely because they courted chaos and unpredictability.

Another fan captured the gap that Hocevar fills today, saying, “Yes, he actually brings personality to nascar. To quote dale “it dosent matter if they love or boo you, the must important thing is their talking about you”. And yes he is right.” This traces back to the time Dale Earnhardt Sr. was long revered for embracing both fervent praise and jeers, as long as people were engaged and watching a race unfold. Legends of NASCAR made drivers larger than life, and even if controversial, they ensured every fan had an opinion. This is exactly what modernists and core NASCAR fans see Hocevar bringing back to the track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others compared him to the likes of Kyle Busch in his early years, stating, “He races. Doesn’t make excuses when he runs into people. And frankly, doesn’t really care whether you like him or not. Reminds me of a young Kyle Busch. Definitely doesn’t hurt the sport.” The comparison isn’t an exaggeration. During the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 race in February, Hocevar made aggressive, last-second blocks that drew the ire of Kyle Busch, who rage radioed, “Go tell that #77 he’s done that same fu—-g move 10 times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole fu—-g field. I’m over him. He’s a fu—-g douchebag. I’m going to wreck his a–.” The combination of uncompromising aggression and disregard for popularity resonates with fans who feel he brings back the racer’s raw edge.

Some reflected on NASCAR’s legacy of unforgettable racers, noting, “Everyone remembers Sterling Marlin, Ken Schrader & Jeremy Mayfield (none of them NASCAR Champions) , and no one remembers remembers Bobby Labonte (a literal Champion).” As detailed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Schrader and Marlin were everyday fixtures in late-90s pit lanes. Schrader famously flipped end-over-end at Talladega, and Marlin was remembered for his rivalries with Earnhardt Sr. despite never clinching a title. Meanwhile, Labonte’s championship season in 2000 produced historic races, including his pole-winning performance at the Dura Lube 300, but lacked the raw, vivid personality that cements legends in fan memory. This dynamic mirrors Hocevar’s discussion, predicting a longstanding persona ahead in time.

Finally, one fan sarcastically encapsulated the sentiment shared across NASCAR forums, saying, “Hes the only entertainment.” This view echoed the perspective of Dale Jr., who declared that “NASCAR needs the wild cards, the villains, the troublemakers… it is important that this is fu—-g fun to watch.” He also praised Hocevar and Chastain as integral to bringing drama and unpredictability back into the sport, particularly when races risk becoming sterile affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Through his collision, aggression, and bold passes, Hocevar has drawn more attention than many of the traditionally polished stars. For many fans, that is exactly what makes the races worth tuning into.