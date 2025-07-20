Carson Hocevar Demands NASCAR to Bring Abandoned Iconic Track Back to Its Full Glory

Across NASCAR’s storied history, certain tracks stand as timeless cathedrals of speed. Daytona, Talladega, and Indianapolis are among them. But there is another category, the one of the forgotten greats. Once packed with roaring engines and devoted fans, these tracks now lie in silence. From North Wilkesboro’s dramatic rebirth to Rockingham’s slow fade, fans continue to reminisce about circuits that once defined the sport. Yet of all the abandoned venues, few spark as much public and driver interest as Chicagoland Speedway. Despite its reputation, it has remained dormant since 2019. But now, one rising star is voicing what many have been thinking. Carson Hocevar, one of NASCAR’s most outspoken young drivers, has publicly declared what many have only whispered.

The call comes at a time when fan pressure and shifting priorities in NASCAR’s schedule have placed Chicagoland squarely in the spotlight. The track, a 1.5-mile D-shaped oval with a gritty surface and multi-groove racing, was once home to nail-biting finishes and dramatic playoff battles. Its layout favored bold moves and side-by-side action. These traits are sorely missed in some of today’s more experimental circuits. While the Chicago Street Course now serves as NASCAR’s Midwest flagship, the reception to the narrow, crash-prone event has been mixed. This has sparked renewed demands for a renovation and return. And as this movement gains traction, Carson Hocevar has entered the chat with an edge only he could bring.

Carson Hocevar’s bold demand for Chicagoland generating plenty of support

Few young drivers are as willing to speak their mind as Hocevar. In a recent statement, he declared, “I just want to do something to get it back there,” referencing the sport’s peak. While exploring the abandoned Joliet facility, he described it as “eerie” but “cool,” adding, “Old racetracks are cooler looking.”

But Hocevar is not alone in this mission. Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series Champion, has been a vocal advocate of it too. “Chicagoland deserves to have a race back. I think it would be a great racetrack. It always was.” He even went so far as to say he would trade newer venues for it. While Chase Elliott has not directly endorsed a return, he, too, hinted that Chicagoland could serve as a viable long-term option if the street course experiment falters. With all these positive signs, coupled with Hocevar’s unapologetic demand for the track’s return, Chicagoland may no longer be a fantasy.

Hocevar’s passion for the sport goes beyond sound bites. He is making the case with every stream, quote, and qualifying run. On his Twitch channel and YouTube videos, he often reminisces about NASCAR’s former glory and critiques modern trends. He has said, “I want to be the driver I would’ve wanted to be a fan of… show I care, show I’m invested.” His Chicagoland appeal is not just about nostalgia but also about direction. He wants NASCAR to double down on what works. Authentic, high-speed oval racing is popular and rewards raw talent. This vision seems to be resonating with everyone. Social media traction has grown around the topic, with fans sharing photos of the overgrown grandstands. Everyone is backing to echo Hocevar’s demand. Notably, the track is still owned by NASCAR, meaning logistically, a return is not as far-fetched as it once seemed.

As NASCAR continues to shape its future with new markets, street circuits, and road-course diversity, the call to balance innovation with tradition grows louder. Carson Hocevar may be brash, but he is voicing what many long-time fans and drivers have thought for years. He might just be the spark that Chicagoland Speedway needs to rise from the ashes.

Bold Hocevar refuses to apologize to NASCAR drivers

Ever since bursting onto the NASCAR Cup scene, Carson Hocevar’s unapologetic style has divided fans and rival drivers alike. From fiery on-track clashes to off-the-cuff Twitch comments, today, he’s become the sport’s self-styled disruptor. He is blunt, bold, and always in the spotlight. As his popularity grows, so do the expectations. But when asked about apologies post the race incidents, Hocevar offered a simple but potent answer. He just won’t fake it.

With every bump and scrape behind the wheel comes scrutiny, and often demands for apologies. But when Josh Berry spun Hocevar out at Sonoma earlier this season, fans expected tears or drama. Instead, Hocevar retorted: “It’s just racing… it doesn’t bother me.” He doubled down at Dover, calling post-race apologies a “pony show,” affirming that he’d rather be genuine than play a part.

Inside NASCAR circles, his unapologetic approach is starting to spark debate, though not necessarily negative. During Dover media time, Hocevar emphasized that on-track dustups aren’t personal. “We’re all on the limit of everything… so yeah, it doesn’t bother me,” he told reporters. When asked about friendships, or lack thereof, with other drivers, his answer was brutally honest. “I don’t like fakeness… I just might as well just cut it at the cord and know my friends are my friends.” He effectively draws a line. What you see is what you get, on or off the track. This brutally honest and raw persona has attracted many enthusiasts to hear him out.