Carson Hocevar Done With “F***ing Idiots” As Season Curse Runs Rampant in Iowa

The drama at Iowa Speedway’s 2025 Cup Series race reached a boiling point once again, setting the stage for a fiery clash. On Lap 209 of Stage 2 of the Iowa Corn 350, a heated collision sequence unfolded just before the checkered flag, a moment that dramatically altered Carson Hocevar’s day. Joey Logano made contact with John Hunter Nemechek, triggering the latter into Hocevar’s path and ultimately spinning the #77 car into the inside wall. The incident was the defining moment in a frenzied final lap of Stage 2, capping off a tense multi-car battle on the top groove that saw Hocevar racing three-to-four wide under yellow conditions, where track position and composure meant everything.

Emerging from the chaos, Hocevar had no filter. “ugh, I just have fu—-g idiots around me…tired of this shit,” as noted by a NASCAR insider. He snapped into the radio, a raw and unfiltered emotional vent that highlighted the pressure cooker atmosphere on a major short track weekend. Later, after finding out that Joey Logano got into Nemechek, which sent the latter up into Hocevar and turned him, Hocevar spoke sarcastically, saying, “Awesome. So exciting. So fun.”

In the end, even though Brad Keselowski claimed Stage 1 and Stage 2 victories, the Hocevar fallout became the story, and not just for the sin itself.

This is a developing story.